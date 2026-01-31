Capstone LLC Releases 2026 Special Situations Outlook: Green Light for M&A Activity, Agricultural Pressures, and State Budget Constraints to Shape Cross-Sector Dynamics

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC, a leading policy analysis and investment research firm, has released its energy sector preview for 2026, identifying key policy and regulatory developments expected to impact mergers and acquisitions, agriculture, telecommunications infrastructure, and state and local government finances.

Capstone expects the Trump administration to maintain a permissive stance on merger reviews, with most transactions approved unless they pose clear competitive harm. The Republican-led Federal Communications Commission will continue deregulation and welcome consolidation, anticipating a surge in broadcast media and broadband mergers through 2027.

US agriculture faces a challenging year as farmers contend with weak crop prices, elevated input costs, and trade uncertainty. The administration's push to narrow SNAP eligibility through new work requirements introduces risks for grocers and packaged-food companies, with limited federal relief expected.

State and local budgets will face mounting pressure from underperforming tax revenue and federal funding cuts. States opposed to Trump policies—including California, New York, and Illinois—face the highest risk of having transit, climate, and disaster relief grants withheld. All states will suffer if Congress fails to reauthorize the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by October 2026.

Please access the following links to read Capstone's outlook on developments for 2026:

Mergers & Acquisitions

Broadcast Media

State and Local Governments

Agriculture

For more information contact Daniel Kruger by phone at (917) 566-8220 or E-mail: [email protected]

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC, New York, Houston, London, Paris, Mumbai, and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, national security, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities and, in the process, unique business and investment strategies for our clients.

Contact: Daniel Kruger, Capstone

Phone: 202-350-4700

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CAPSTONE LLC