Capstone Selects Homethrive as Caregiving Benefit Partner

Capstone members will now have access to Homethrive's innovative caregiving platform

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Homethrive announced their partnership with Capstone Health Alliance, a leading regional group purchasing organization that collaborates with hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide. Adding Homethrive as a benefit will allow Capstone members to support their employees who care for a loved one due to age, disability, or a medical condition. Member employees will have access to 24/7 digital resources and one-on-one assistance from Homethrive's team of caregiving experts for highly personalized support on topics like understanding Medicare, navigating their loved one's new diagnosis, or finding recommendations for home safety equipment. Homethrive can also help find government and community-based resources to ease the financial impact of caregiving.

By 2034 adults over the age of 65 will outnumber those under 18. This will result in more friends and family members stepping into the role of caregiver than ever before. Capstone is committed to raising the bar for their members by offering them a benefit that meets the diverse needs of employees who care for aging parents, partners with chronic medical conditions, or children with disabilities.

"Capstone is proud to welcome Homethrive into the Capstone Contract Portfolio as a strategic partner," stated Tim Bugg, President & CEO of Capstone. "The caregiving support and solutions Homethrive offers will now provide our members with significant benefits and insights at a time when there has never been a greater need for these services."

Together, Homethrive and Capstone's partnership ensures that unpaid family caregivers, regardless of how they define family, can receive support for themselves and those in their care circle.

"Homethrive was created to help caregivers and their families navigate challenges like a new Alzheimer's diagnosis or a hospital discharge," said Dave Jacobs, co-founder and co-CEO of Homethrive. "Our goal will always be to provide an inclusive and supportive experience for anyone who needs it. Capstone shares that philosophy and is a partner that truly understands the value our benefit can bring to its members and their caregiving employees."

To learn more about the caregiving benefit that will be available to Capstone's employees, please visit www.homethrive.com/employers.

About Homethrive

Homethrive is transforming the way we care by offering working caregivers the support they need and deserve to balance work, life, and caregiving responsibilities. Through its high-touch, high-tech platform, caregivers can access 24/7 on-demand resources and live, one-on-one support from their team of expert Care Guides, social work professionals with years of caregiving experience. This highly personalized approach improves outcomes, lowers costs and saves valuable time. Homethrive is available nationally and offered primarily as an employee benefit through employers and through select health plans.

About Capstone Health Alliance

Headquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers nationwide. Their primary goal is to deliver tangible savings and provide actionable data to enable informed supply chain decisions. Capstone is committed to helping their members reduce costs, enhance quality, and foster the exchange of best practices. They achieve this through their unwavering dedication to price parity, offering consistent savings regardless of organizational size or location. Moreover, their members gain exclusive access to educational opportunities and benefit from the expertise of their dedicated team of supply chain professionals. To learn more about Capstone Health Alliance and how their innovative solutions can benefit your organization, please visit capstonehealthalliance.com .

