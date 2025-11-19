Capstone Strategic Celebrates 30 Years of Guiding Mid-Market Leaders to Smarter Growth

Firm reflects on three decades of M&A innovation and prepares for its next chapter

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Strategic, a leading advisory firm specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic growth planning, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary this fall. Since its founding in 1995, Capstone has helped hundreds of mid-sized companies grow with confidence: identifying opportunities others overlook and guiding leaders through the complexities of strategic expansion.

Over the past three decades, the firm has earned a reputation for its strategy-first approach, deep market insight, and long-standing client relationships. Many team members have been with Capstone for more than 20 years, underscoring the continuity and trust that define the firm's culture.

"As I look back on the last 30 years, I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built," said David Braun, Founder & CEO of Capstone Strategic. "When we started Capstone, the goal was to help business leaders grow with intention by seeing opportunities before they become obvious. That commitment still drives us every day."

As Capstone marks this milestone, the firm is also looking ahead to its next chapter. In the coming months, Capstone will introduce updates to its brand, new thought-leadership initiatives, and expanded tools designed to help business leaders navigate an increasingly complex and opportunity-rich environment. The firm's renewed focus centers on preparing mid-sized companies to grow strategically in a world where market cycles shift quickly and bold, researched decisions matter more than ever.

Capstone's influence has been especially significant in the credit union industry, where the firm has helped leaders navigate major shifts in collaboration, competition, and the expanding role of CUSOs. In recent years, Capstone has also guided credit unions as they explore acquisitions of privately held companies, an emerging path to diversification, expanded capabilities, and long-term, sustainable growth.

"The credit union world is changing quickly, and CUSOs are becoming one of the most important strategic tools leaders have at their disposal," said John Dearing, CFA, Partner at Capstone Strategic. "Whether we're helping a credit union evaluate private company acquisitions, explore new partnership models, build a growth roadmap, or understand where the CUSO movement is headed, our role is to bring clarity to a fast-moving landscape. We're proud to help leaders navigate these changes and build models that will shape the future of the industry."

Braun added, "Our clients are facing both extraordinary challenges and extraordinary possibilities. We're evolving to meet that moment: helping leaders take smart risks, think bigger, and pursue growth that strengthens their companies for the long term."

For three decades, Capstone's mission has remained the same: empower business leaders to grow smarter, stronger, and with clarity, even in uncertain times. This anniversary celebrates the firm's legacy while signaling its commitment to leading the next era of strategic growth.

About Capstone Strategic

Capstone Strategic is a trusted advisory firm specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic growth for mid-market companies. For 30 years, Capstone has helped leaders identify opportunities, build actionable growth strategies, and execute acquisitions with confidence. Guided by a strategy-first mindset and decades of hands-on experience, the firm partners with clients to achieve long-term, sustainable success. For more information, visit www.capstonestrategic.com.

