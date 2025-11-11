Capstone Strategic Launches Sixth Annual "Capstone Cares" Food Drive to Support the Capital Area Food Bank

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Strategic has announced the launch of its 6th Annual Capstone Cares Food Drive, this year benefiting the Capital Area Food Bank (CAFB). Capstone's effort comes at a critical time for families across the DMV region, as the recent federal government shutdown has left many residents facing financial uncertainty and tough economic choices.

Capstone Strategic is supporting the Capital Area Food Bank

The Capital Area Food Bank plays a year-round role in addressing food insecurity and its root causes across the region. Each year, the organization provides more than 60 million meals through a network of over 400 nonprofit partners, including community centers, schools, and faith-based organizations. In addition to food distribution, the food bank invests in programs that promote nutrition education, access to fresh produce, and long-term solutions to hunger: helping families move from crisis toward stability and opportunity.

"As an organization built on helping others grow and succeed, we believe that responsibility extends beyond business," said David Braun, Founder and CEO of Capstone Strategic. "The same principles that guide our work – partnership, purpose, and care – are what drive us to support our community when times are difficult. We're honored to stand alongside the Capital Area Food Bank in helping our neighbors across the region."

The Capital Area Food Bank's 2025 Hunger Report highlights a broader challenge: 36 percent of residents in the region struggled to put food on the table last year, and among households affected by reductions to federal jobs and spending, that number rose to 41 percent.

To augment their already significant community efforts, the Capital Area Food Bank recently launched Shutdown Distributions at multiple sites across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, providing approximately 40 pounds of groceries, fresh produce, and proteins each week to federal workers and contractors. Attendance at these distributions has exceeded estimates, with more than 3,000 households now receiving food assistance weekly.

Each December, Capstone Strategic employees, clients, and partners collect donations of food items to benefit individuals and families struggling with hunger. Over the past several years, these efforts have delivered thousands of pounds of nutritious groceries to nonprofit organizations serving local communities throughout the greater Washington, D.C. area.

The 2025 Capstone Cares Food Drive runs through Friday, December 12, with all donations directly supporting the Capital Area Food Bank's wide array of hunger-relief efforts throughout the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region.

To contribute directly to these efforts, you can shop from a curated list of needed items here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1Z4ZN338V4DW4?ref_=wl_share

About Capstone Strategic

For 30 years, Capstone Strategic has helped mid-sized companies grow with purpose. As a trusted M&A advisory firm, we focus on uncovering opportunities others overlook: helping business leaders think boldly, act strategically, and build lasting value through acquisitions, partnerships, and organic growth. Our relationship-first approach means we don't just advise from the sidelines, we work alongside our clients to turn strategy into action and vision into measurable success.

About the Capital Area Food Bank

The Capital Area Food Bank works to address hunger today and create brighter futures tomorrow for more than a million people across the region experiencing food insecurity. As the anchor in the area's hunger relief infrastructure, the food bank provided nearly 64 million meals to people in need last year by supplying food to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including Martha's Table, SOME – So Others Might Eat, DC Central Kitchen, Food for Others, Manna, and others. It also works in partnership with organizations across the region to address hunger's root causes by pairing food with critical services such as education, health care, and job training. To learn more, visit https://www.capitalareafoodbank.org.

SOURCE Capstone Strategic