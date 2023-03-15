CapStorm Introduces Free Trial Offering For Salesforce Data Management

Giving Trialed Access to a Fully Accessible Salesforce Data Backup Solution

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStorm, a leading provider of Salesforce data management solutions, is proud to announce a new free trial for its flagship product, CopyStorm. This trial will allow Salesforce users the experience and benefits of our industry-leading backup and recovery solution without any financial commitment.

CopyStorm is a powerful and reliable platform designed to protect your organization's Salesforce data. It offers continuous and automated backups, ensuring that you can easily recover lost or corrupted data in the event of a disaster or cyber threat. CopyStorm also offers easy-to-use tools for data export, migrations, and analysis, making it a valuable tool for any organization that relies on being empowered to use Salesforce data off-platform to drive business decisions.

The free trial of CopyStorm is available to any organization with a Salesforce account. During the trial, users will have access to CopyStorm's full features for backups, both full and incremental. Users will also receive world-class customer support from our team of Salesforce experts to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.

"We are excited to offer this free trial of CopyStorm to the Salesforce community," said CapStorm CEO Ted Pappas. "We believe that once users experience the reliability and ease of use of our products, they will want to make it a permanent part of their Salesforce Data Management strategy."

To start your free trial of CopyStorm, simply visit our website www.capstorm.com, and sign up for a free account. Our Customer Success team will be standing by to help you get started and answer any questions you may have.

About CapStorm:

CapStorm is a leading provider of Salesforce Data Management solutions. With a focus on providing you confidence in your backups, capabilities for off-platform Salesforce data integrations, and controls for encryption of data at rest, we are committed to enabling our customers to provide a pathway to control your Salesforce data off the platform.

