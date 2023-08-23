Capstreet Promotes Chas Richard to Principal

Capstreet

23 Aug, 2023, 07:03 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, today announced the promotion of Chas Richard from Vice President to Principal.

"Since joining Capstreet, Chas has distinguished himself with his investment acumen and transaction expertise, which have been instrumental in supporting our portfolio companies and new investment opportunities," said Neil Kallmeyer, Managing Partner at Capstreet. "His promotion is a testament to both his dedication to our shared goals and the firm's commitment to cultivating talent, and we congratulate Chas on this next step in his journey."

Mr. Richard, who joined Capstreet in 2018, currently serves on the boards of Allredi, The Colt Group, and TradePending. Previously Mr. Richard was an associate at Barclays, where he was responsible for providing strategic advice to clients and executing M&A transactions. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from Texas Christian University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Capstreet
Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

