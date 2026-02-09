Captain D's Brings the Crunch This Lent with New Crispy Crunchy Shrimp

Now through April 5, enjoy Captain D's Crispy Crunchy Shrimp with Sweet & Sour Sauce

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's is turning up the crunch this Lent with a bold new twist on its classic Butterfly Shrimp. For a limited time, guests can dive into brand-new Crispy Crunchy Shrimp—golden Butterfly Shrimp coated in flaky, crushed wontons for an irresistible crunch in every bite.

Leading the new Lenten promotion is the new Crispy Crunchy Shrimp & Fish Meal, joining Captain D's lineup of three $5.99 Full Meal Deals, alongside fan favorites like the 2 Pc Fish and Seafood Trio. This crave-worthy combo features four Crispy Crunchy Shrimp, one Batter Dipped Fish fillet, and Sweet & Sour Sauce, a cult-classic condiment that made a triumphant return last year after guests clamored for its comeback. All Full Meal Deals include hush puppies and a choice of classic side.

Seafood lovers who can't get enough of the new shrimp can also enjoy the 8 Pc Crispy Crunchy Shrimp & 2 Pc Fish Meal or the Ultimate Seafood Platter with Crispy Crunchy Shrimp, perfect for sharing (or not). Captain D's is rounding out its Lent lineup with guest-favorite add-ons including Fried Oysters, Seafood Gumbo, and a new rich Chocolate Cake.

"Every Lent, we see an increase in guests seeking out seafood—which has been our wheelhouse for over 55 years," said Jonathan Muhtar, Chief Marketing Officer of Captain D's. "We're proud to introduce our delicious Crispy Crunchy Shrimp during this season as the perfect complement to our beloved Sweet & Sour Sauce."

Crispy Crunchy Shrimp is available for a limited time at participating locations through April 5.

