Captain D's Continues Rapid Southeast Expansion With Opening of 29th Mississippi Location

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Located at 6111 E. Goodman Road, the new restaurant marks a significant milestone for the brand as it welcomes its 29th location in the state. Captain D's accelerated growth throughout Mississippi and the Southeast region reflects the surge in franchise development the brand has experienced in 2019, supported by the signing of numerous franchise development agreements for states including Florida, Georgia and Louisiana.

Captain D's Mississippi expansion is being spearheaded by multi-unit franchisee, Ike Seelbinder, principle owner of Nufish, LLC (formerly Sonfish, LLC). Since the signing of its first franchise development agreement in 2009, Nufish, LLC has become one of Captain D's largest franchisees in the country with existing locations throughout West Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. The new Olive Branch restaurant marks the company's third location in the state and 18th Captain D's overall. Utilizing his background in real estate investment, Seelbinder plans to continue pushing the brand's footprint across the tri-state area in upcoming years with the development of his 19th location in Arlington, Tennessee.

"Captain D's position as the leader of its category paired with its strong unit economics have solidified it as one of the most viable franchise opportunities available, and our continued growth and success with the brand is a testament to that," said Seelbinder. "Over the course of our decade-long history with Captain D's, we've experienced firsthand all the benefits there are to being a franchisee, including access to its best-in-class operations team, unparalleled training and support, as well as industry-leading product and equipment innovations. It's been wonderful to grow alongside the brand, and we're excited for our continued success in Olive Branch and to serve the local community here."

Captain D's has achieved outstanding success over the past several years, which has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than a dozen new locations and inked numerous franchise development agreements to open new restaurants in states like Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan and Oklahoma. With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D's credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand's ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand's new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D's has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

