Captain D's Expands Florida Footprint with New End-Cap Location in Gainesville

Franchising Duo Grows North Central Florida Presence with Prime Real Estate and Drive-Thru Convenience

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, has opened a new location in Gainesville, Florida, at 209 NW 75th Street in the Tower Center Shopping Mall, just off the bustling Newberry Street area.

The 2,172-square-foot restaurant occupies prime end-cap real estate, a format that delivers strong benefits for Captain D's. The well-positioned site features a convenient drive-thru and dining room seating for 36. Guests can enjoy a menu of Captain D's signature favorites such as craveable batter-dipped fish (classic and spicy), hand-breaded chicken tenders, butterfly shrimp, Nashville hot fish, and a variety of grilled options, all served with the brand's popular Southern-style sides.

Franchise owners Toks Achebe and Wanda Davis, who brought Captain D's to neighboring Ocala this past fall, continue to look for growth opportunities with the brand and high-traffic sites like this end-cap location. They chose the Gainesville market for their next venture because of its strong energy and food culture.

"Gainesville is a dynamic city, and if you're in the food business, you have to have a presence here," said Achebe. "We know Captain D's will quickly become a new neighborhood favorite for its fresh, high-quality seafood, convenience and friendly service. We look forward to introducing this outstanding fast casual brand to the community."

In addition to Captain D's and Dairy Queen locations in Ocala, Achebe and Davis also own and operate a Captain D's in Palatka.

"Gainesville offers a tremendous opportunity for Captain D's continued growth in Florida, and end-cap real estate plays an important role in our expansion strategy," said Brad Reed, Chief Development Officer of Captain D's. "These high-visibility locations pair especially well with experienced operators like Toks and Wanda, whose proven track record with our brand and community-forward mindset make them ideal partners."

The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 352-415-1511.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states and three countries, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states and three countries. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and has been ranked #1 in the seafood category for eight consecutive years in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It was also named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, salmon, and whitefish as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com or www.captaindsfranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Williams

PR Account Manager

[email protected]

(954) 893-9150

SOURCE Captain D's