Captain D's Expands Footprint In Tennessee With Opening of New White House Restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in White House, Tennessee. Located at 631 TN Highway 76 East, this new restaurant marks the brand's 72nd location in the state and emphasizes Captain D's accelerated development plans for Tennessee. The White House restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, June 11 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

The new White House Captain D's is owned by first-time Captain D's franchisee Neil Meraiya, with his business partner Harry Patel managing day-to-day operations. The duo has more than 35 years of management experience combined, successfully operating a variety of restaurant concepts like Subway and Dunkin' Donuts, as well as convenience store locations throughout Tennessee. Following the opening of their new restaurant in White House, Neil and Harry have plans to open an additional location in Oak Grove, Kentucky within the next two years.

"There are countless fast casual franchise opportunities available, but when we were introduced to Captain D's in 2014, we were immediately drawn to its unique niche within the industry and impressed by its wide variety of menu offerings," said Meraiya. "Harry and I look forward to welcoming the White House community into our new restaurant and are confident Captain D's exceptional dining experience will resonate as well with guests as it did with us."

Captain D's continued expansion in Tennessee signifies the outstanding success the brand has achieved over the past several years, experiencing a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than 15 new locations and inked numerous development agreements to open new restaurants in key markets, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and Ohio.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D's credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand's ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 75 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand's new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D's has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With 535 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has 535 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

