Captain D's Kicks Off Flurry of New Restaurant Development in Georgia With April 24th Grand Opening in Glennville

-Fast Casual Seafood Leader Fuels Franchise Growth by Converting Former Restaurant Locations Throughout the State -

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's , the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the conversion of a former Huddle House restaurant to its newest franchised location in Glennville, Georgia. Owned by local entrepreneur Zuber Malek, the new restaurant is located at 830 North Veterans Boulevard. This April 24th grand opening kicks off a spate of Captain D's conversions this spring in Georgia, including a former Bojangles in Savannah and a Dunkin' in Marietta.

A native of India, franchisee Zuber Malek and his wife, Tanzil moved to Glennville 16 years ago and have become deeply engrained in Tattnall County with their four boys and thriving businesses. Malek is an experienced restaurant operator, buying his first Dairy Queen in Glennville in 2006 then adding three more locations over the years. He also opened a Marco's Pizza in town to continue his passion for providing a variety of dining options to the community. As a talented entrepreneur who loves living and working in Glennville, Malek has enjoyed serving multiple civic organizations and giving back to several charitable organizations over the years.

"Tattnall County has played a big role in shaping my family and business life. Tanzil and I moved here with $50 and a few pots and pans, and now we are living the American Dream with opportunities like franchise ownership with Captain D's," said Zuber Malek, owner of the new Glennville Captain D's. "This brand is true to its reputation as 'outstanding in a sea of ordinary.' When I saw the chance to convert a vacant restaurant site at the entrance to our city and replace an eyesore with a crown to the town, I knew it was the right next business investment for me and for Glennville. I'm grateful for the tremendous support the community has always shown us and look forward to bringing them Captain D's."

The new Glennville restaurant features Captain D's vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With spacious dining room seating for 22, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry-out and call-ahead ordering options. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 912-654-3675.

"Zuber Malek has a deep commitment to his community and exceptional talent for running successful restaurant operations. He is just the type of franchisee Captain D's looks for to continue expanding our brand throughout the Southeast and beyond," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "We have several more converted restaurant locations on tap for Georgia this spring, showcasing our expertise in turning around a variety of vacant properties and getting our franchisees up and running faster to serve their communities."

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The brand remains focused on corporate and franchise development in target markets throughout the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .

