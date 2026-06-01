Captain D's Launches Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish from Alaska

Seafood fast-casual leader commits to quality and American sourcing with launch of Wild Caught Fish from Alaska

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, is excited to announce the rollout of its Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish from Alaska. Launching today across the country, the initiative reflects Captain D's commitment to investing in premium seafood that is responsibly sourced and served at an accessible price point.

Batter Dipped Break Alaska Postcard

Known for more than 50 years for its mouthwatering seafood meals at family-friendly prices, Captain D's new wild caught fish from Alaska is battered fresh daily in restaurants and will be featured in several of the brand's most popular menu offerings, including its value-driven Full Meal Deals and signature platters.

"Our guests know Captain D's for its great seafood, generous portions and incredible value. This launch reinforces all three," said Phil Greifeld, CEO of Captain D's. "By using only wild caught fish straight from the icy waters of Alaska for all of our hand battered fish items, we're making a significant investment in quality while staying true to the approachable, satisfying dining experience families have counted on for decades."

From Alaska to Your Plate

The rollout is part of a broader brand initiative focused on premium seafood quality and U.S.-based sourcing. Captain D's is proud to offer this menu product that is All-American end-to-end. From the pollock that grows and reproduces naturally in the ocean, to the Alaskan fisherman who fish responsibly and sustainably, to supply partner Trident Seafoods, who ensures consistency across restaurants nationwide, and our cooks who prepare our hand battered fish fresh in the store everyday, guests are able to enjoy flaky, crunchy fish that journeys from Alaska to your plate.

"At Captain D's, sustainable sourcing matters," said Janet Duckham, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Captain D's. "Wild caught fish from Alaska is recognized around the world for its quality and sustainability. The fishermen adhere to rigorous standards. We're proud to introduce our guests to this experience through a reliable supply chain built around trusted, U.S.-based partnerships and responsible sourcing practices."

As a leader in the fast casual seafood industry, Captain D's prides itself on continuous improvement and listening to its customers. After months of consumer and focus group research, the decision to invest millions of dollars in its wild caught fish from Alaska initiative was in line with Captain D's longstanding commitment to quality and value.

The launch includes three $5.99 Full Meal Deals featuring Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish. This includes:

Two-piece Fish and Fries Meal – Two pieces of Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish served with a choice of one classic side and two hush puppies.

– Two pieces of Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish served with a choice of one classic side and two hush puppies. The Sampler – One piece of Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish, one chicken tender, three butterfly shrimp, a classic side of choice and two hush puppies.

– One piece of Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish, one chicken tender, three butterfly shrimp, a classic side of choice and two hush puppies. One-piece Fish and Two-piece Chicken Meal – One piece of Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish and two chicken tenders served with a classic side of choice and two hush puppies.

The wild caught fish from Alaska is also included with items such as The Ultimate Seafood Platter, Giant Fish Sandwich Combo and Two-Piece Fish & Clams Strips Meal.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's operates more than 530 restaurants across 23 states and three countries. The nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, Captain D's has been ranked #1 in the seafood category for eight consecutive years in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50 based on AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been serving high-quality seafood at accessible prices for more than 50 years. The menu features freshly prepared seafood, the brand's signature Wild Caught Alaska Batter Dipped Fish, premium grilled items like shrimp, salmon, and whitefish, plus hush puppies, desserts, and freshly brewed Southern-style sweet tea.

For more information, visit www.captainds.com or www.captaindsfranchising.com, and follow Captain D's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

Contact:

Andrea Mazzola

Tidehouse

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Captain D's