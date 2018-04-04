Captain D's Names New Chief Development Officer Amid Ongoing Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today that Brad Reed has been promoted to chief development officer. Previously serving as vice president of franchise operations, Reed has been with the company for more than seven years and has been highly instrumental in driving the brand's ongoing development efforts throughout his tenure. He assumed his new role as chief development officer in February and is responsible for spearheading Captain D's growth through franchising and real estate development in key target markets throughout the country, as well as driving new franchisee recruitment.

Brad Reed

"Over the past several years, Captain D's has experienced a surge in franchise development, and Brad has been a driving force behind the strategies that have fueled this ongoing success. We're very pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion, and have no doubt that in his new role, Brad will continue leveraging his tremendous experience and industry knowledge to take our brand to new heights," said Phil Greifeld, president and chief executive officer of Captain D's.

Reed joined Captain D's in 2010 as vice president of franchise operations and excelled at guiding the company's franchise network and spearheading strategies to expand the brand's footprint. Prior to joining Captain D's, he was a franchisee with Salsarita's Fresh Cantina and Texas Roadhouse, and his extensive understanding of the franchising industry has allowed him to achieve exceptional results and sustained financial results for the company's franchise system. Reed also previously worked in operations at Logan's Roadhouse, and has valuable experience overseeing new store openings, real estate, area development, marketing and training.

Captain D's has experienced a surge in franchise and corporate development fueled by its ongoing success over the past several years, with 2017 marking another year of substantial growth for the brand. Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, the company credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand's ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 75 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand's new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D's has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With 535 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has 535 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

