Captain D's Reopens 70th Alabama Location

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the reopening of its corporate-owned Gardendale location in Alabama. Located at 1284 Decatur Highway, the Gardendale restaurant marks the brand's 70th Alabama restaurant and the debuts just 10 months after recovering from a restaurant fire earlier this year. With company-owned locations representing about half of Captain D's restaurants, the brand plans to maintain its rapid growth across the Southeast using corporate locations and remodels as a template for success while focusing on new territories for development throughout the Midwest.

"All 290+ company-owned locations have provided our brand with an opportunity to lead by example in each market and the new Gardendale location is no different," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "The Gardendale location marks our 15th location in the greater Birmingham area, further strengthening our presence in the market and paving the way for our franchise owners. With that in mind, we're looking forward to returning to Gardendale and providing the community with a new-and-improved welcoming atmosphere to enjoy our signature quality seafood options."

Maintaining its momentum for growth, Captain D's has already signed agreements this year to develop more than 25 additional restaurants in key markets, including Florida and Texas. Building off of the compounded success seen in the first half of the year, the fast casual seafood leader aims to open about eight more locations by the end of 2019, putting the company at over 540 locations nationwide.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D's credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand's ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand's new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D's has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

