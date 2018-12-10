Captain D's Wraps Up Momentous Year of Growth With New Restaurant Opening in Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Wytheville, Virginia, marking the brand's 23rd restaurant in the state. Owned and operated by Captain D's largest existing franchisees Chris Benner and Tim Stokes of Trident Holdings LLC, the new restaurant marks the first of four additional locations the pair plans to open throughout the state and highlights the brand's ongoing development in the Southeast with more than five restaurants opened this year in markets such as Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Located at 215 E. Commonwealth Drive, the new Wytheville Captain D's is Benner and Stokes' third restaurant in Virginia. The duo will continue to grow the brand's footprint throughout the state, targeting Roanoke and Blacksburg for their four additional locations. As Captain D's largest operators, Benner and Stokes have continually leveraged their success with the brand to develop new restaurants, currently operating more than 30 Captain D's locations across six states in the Southeast, including Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky.

"It's easy for business owners to believe wholeheartedly in a brand's potential, but if the concept doesn't resonate with residents in the area then you'll have trouble staying in business," said Tim Stokes. "Chris and I's success and boundless growth is not only a testament to the incredible dining experience and support Captain D's provides, but is also a reflection of the brand's loyal and widespread fan base. Virginia is a perfect example of this bond and we are thrilled to now be sharing Captain D's with the residents of Wytheville."

Captain D's ongoing growth in Virginia further signifies the outstanding success the brand has achieved over the past several years, which has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than a dozen new locations and inked numerous franchise development agreements to open new restaurants in states like Florida, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D's credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand's ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand's new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D's has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for almost 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

