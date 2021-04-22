Captain Morgan & FanDuel Announce Exclusive Partnership & Free-To-Play Contest Series As Historic Soccer Season Kicks Off

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Morgan and FanDuel have announced today the launch of the Captain Morgan Soccer Pick 'Em contest series as one of the most highly anticipated seasons in the history of the United States and Canada's top-flight professional soccer league gets underway. Fans across the country have been waiting months to settle back into their gameday routines, and this season, they'll be able to play for a chance to win cash prizes as they cheer on their teams each week.

On Saturdays (and other designated days) throughout the 2021 regular season and postseason, the Captain Morgan Soccer Pick 'Em contest series will offer fans 21 and up the chance to win cash prizes† by making quick predictions about the day's matches and earning points for each correct pick. Prizes will be awarded each week, and even if you don't score with all of your picks, you could still take home a share‡ of up to $3,000 in total winnings!†

"Enthusiasm for the game of soccer in America is at an all-time high, and we're so excited to be working with Captain Morgan as our first soccer partner ahead of what will undoubtedly be a season to remember," said Alyssa Zeleznik, VP of Sponsorship & Advertising Sales, FanDuel. "We are fully aligned with Captain Morgan in that we both strive to give fans a fun and engaging way to enhance their viewing experience, and we can't wait to get this season going with the Captain Morgan Soccer Pick 'Em."

"All of us at Captain Morgan have been looking forward to this season for several months now, and we know there are millions of soccer fans out there who are as eager as we are to see teams back in action at their home stadiums once again," said Sam Salameh, Vice President Captain Morgan. "We know soccer fans are some of the most passionate in all of sports, and we can't wait to help fuel that passion. We're so thrilled to have found a partner in FanDuel that will help us offer fans new ways to consume and engage with the game we all love this season."

In addition to the Captain Morgan Soccer Pick 'Em contest series, Captain Morgan will also be activating across various platforms throughout the season to remind soccer fans to Sub in the Captain for any monotonous, bland or just plain boring elements of their gameday routines that may be in need of a refresh. As soccer fans know best, substitutions are a key part of any match – managers must make the decision to bring on the right players at the right times, whether it be for tactical reasons or to give the team a necessary spark.

This season, Captain Morgan encourages fans to take the same approach when managing their drink choices. When your gameday routine becomes flat and sluggish, introduce some variety and spice things up by subbing in a Captain Morgan cocktail that's fun and delicious. With a new season comes an opportunity for new traditions, new experiences and making new memories, so no matter what team you're rooting for this year, be sure to Sub in the Captain and make it one to remember with Captain Morgan.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to always spice things up by bringing the flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Cannon Blast, CAPTAIN MORGAN LocoNut, CAPTAIN MORGAN Apple Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN Watermelon Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN Grapefruit Rum. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

†Prize awarded as deposit to FanDuel account.

‡Prize amount (share) depends on the number of verified winners for a given week.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 21+ only. Contest ends with championship match (on/about 12/11/2021). CONTEST IS FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY, DOES NOT INVOLVE A BET/WAGER AND IS NOT GAMBLING. Free FanDuel DFS account required. Subject to Official Rules. Contest Sponsor: FanDuel, Inc., New York, NY 10010.

