CAPTAIN MORGAN & T-PAIN SET SAIL IN THE BIG EASY FOR THE BIG GAME, TRANSFORMING BOURBON STREET INTO 'RUM STREET' FOR SUPER BOWL LIX

The Official Spiced Rum Sponsor of the NFL is Serving Up More than Delicious Cocktails for Football Fans in New Orleans and at Home

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When you think of New Orleans, you think Bourbon Street — renowned the the world over for its enduring one-of-a-kind spirit, electric energy, and of course, legendary cocktails. Bourbon Street's most iconic cocktails have one thing in common – rum. So then, why is it called Bourbon Street? In its fourth year as the Official Spiced Rum Sponsor of the NFL, Captain Morgan is upping the ante when it comes to celebrating the Big Game in the Big Easy in true Captain fashion. Welcome to Rum Street: the unofficial official most fun destination for Super Bowl LIX, where legendary adventure, delicious cocktails and epic celebrations await around every corner. Captain Morgan's Rum Street celebration is a toast to the place where celebrations are born, stories are made, and the spirit of New Orleans beats loudest.

Starting Thursday, February 6, Follow the Captain to an all-out celebration of the French Quarter's favorite spirit culminating with a show-stopping performance on Saturday, February 8 from GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon, T-Pain. So, whether it's a Hurricane or Daiquiri you're craving, toast to the spirit of NOLA as you embark on an adventure like no other when Bourbon Street becomes Rum Street for the first time in history.

"Captain Morgan is taking Bourbon Street to another level, and as far as legends go, it takes one to know one," said T-Pain. "Get ready, New Orleans, Rum Street is going to bring the party like no other."

Captain Morgan is calling all crews 21+ in NOLA and at home to Follow the Captain to Rum Street for a weekend filled with super-sized fun and surprises. Here's what's on deck:

Spirit of NOLA : Captain Morgan is giving consumers on the ground in NOLA $10 to spend at Bourbon Street establishments that keep the spirit of NOLA alive. ** Spending at local bar/restaurant is SUGGESTED and not required.

: The ultimate Rum Street celebration on , when T-Pain hits the stage at the hottest party of the weekend, delivering all the hits you know and love— putting an exclamation point on the week's legendary fun. Adventure for All: As soon as the 'Rum Street' flag is hoisted, be on the lookout for your chance to unlock prizes and unexpected adventures no matter if you're in town for the Big Game or watching from home.

To join the crew and stay on top of all the fun Captain has in store, head to FollowTheCaptain.com .

"Fans have been able to unlock epic adventures all season long when they Follow the Captain. From tailgates at sea to our first-ever merch drop collab with KidSuper and Victor Cruz, it's all been leading up to this moment," said Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan. "We're celebrating the biggest weekend in sports with our biggest adventure yet on one of America's most iconic streets. People come to Bourbon Street for memorable experiences with their crew and that's what we'll give them when they step onto Rum Street."

For fans 21+ at home Captain Morgan is bringing the spirit of Rum Street directly to their doorsteps with an exclusive second merch drop with KidSuper, giving you and your crew a gameday fit for whatever adventures lie ahead. The celebratory New Orleans-themed crewneck will drop on February 7 on KidSuper.com.

While Rum Street will be the epicenter of Captain's Super Bowl LIX festivities, Captain Morgan will keep the party rolling, helping fans 21+ celebrate the Big Game in style across New Orleans. From the 14th Annual NFL Honors where the Ultimate NFL Fan of the Year will be revealed to the ultimate Gameday Experience at the Captain's Yard at Caesars Superdome, Captain is bringing all the vibes of Rum Street to fans on the ground throughout the weekend. Plus, the iconic Captain Morgan ship will make an appearance at the Bullseye Tailgate, where fans 21+ can sip on delicious Captain cocktails while cheering on their team.

And the adventures don't end in New Orleans. Captain Morgan is continuing to bring its signature flavor to a celebration near you. Keep up with @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram for more adventures ahead. No matter how you decide to celebrate Super Bowl LIX this year, please remember to drink responsibly.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be legal U.S. resident, 21 years or older with mobile device w/ text messaging capability, e-mail address & U.S.-based bank account. Sweepstakes begins 2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT on 2/7 & 11:59:59 p.m. ET/10:59:59 p.m. CT on 2/9, subject to prize availability. Enter at URL. Winners – SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION -- are the 1st 3340 entrants on 2/7; the 1st 3330 entrants on 2/8 & the 1st 3330 entrants on 2/9. Prizes ONLY awarded as mobile payment. Unclaimed prizes may not be awarded. See Official Rules at URL for odds and full details. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to spice it up by bringing our flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum and CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About T-Pain

T-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He's sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon. Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer's influence has transcended generations in music and more. He shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming & Nappy Boy Dranks, podcast host, director and editor, expert drift driver, actor, author and spokesperson. Please visit www.tpain.com for more information.

