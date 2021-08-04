Captain Morgan Doles Out up to $100,000 in Rideshares for the Safety of Major League Soccer Fans

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its "Safe Rides" initiative, Captain Morgan is offering up to $100,000 in rideshare credits to help ensure the safety of Major League Soccer fans traveling on match days. During select Saturdays through the remainder of the regular season, fans 21 and older of select MLS clubs will have access to rideshare credits to and from some of the biggest matches of the year.

"We saw a tremendous response from fans who took advantage of the Captain Morgan 'Safe Rides' around the Fourth of July to help them get to and from the games safely," said Sam Salameh, Vice President, Captain Morgan. "The safety of fans is paramount, and we hope by extending 'Safe Rides' to more cities across the country, MLS fans can cheer on their favorite teams knowing they have a safe way of getting home."

Captain Morgan is offering up to $50 in rideshare credits per person to and from the following matches:

August 7 : Minnesota vs Houston @ Allianz Field

https://r.uber.com/rkYSPeABHHJ

August 14 : NYCFC vs Miami @ Red Bull Arena

https://r.uber.com/rw97zPZ088u

August 21 : Austin vs Portland @ Q2 Stadium

https://r.uber.com/r9HLS5oB92Y

August 28 : Atlanta vs Nashville @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

https://r.uber.com/rV0fXuMb2UE

August 28: LAFC vs LA Galaxy @ Banc of California Stadium

https://r.uber.com/rzUlaZ1iRFq

September 11 : Seattle vs Minnesota @ Lumen Field

https://r.uber.com/rsPvKlamlAN

September 11 : Miami vs Columbus @ DRV PNK Stadium

https://r.uber.com/r9x832ncOFZ

September 18 : Atlanta vs D.C. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

https://r.uber.com/rNW2YlunrJe

September 25 : NYCFC vs NY Red Bulls @ Yankee Stadium

https://r.uber.com/rSnmRwYENww

October 2 : Austin vs Salt Lake @ Q2 Stadium

https://r.uber.com/rEMWkcQc8CE

October 9 : Minnesota vs Colorado @ Allianz Field

https://r.uber.com/ri0dqOkef8g

October 16 : LAFC vs San Jose @ Banc of California Stadium

https://r.uber.com/rHpj8noEVIu

October 23 : Seattle vs Kansas City @ Lumen Field

https://r.uber.com/rQxoqnfJuQ0

October 30 : Miami vs NYCFC @ DRV PNK Stadium

https://r.uber.com/rYOdQxtPCeQ

WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Eligible users are Uber riders 21 and older who are attending any of the above MLS Saturday matches through the remainder of the MLS regular season. Follow the link to redeem a voucher for up to $50 off one (1) roundtrip ride to and from two miles surrounding the corresponding stadium. The credit is only valid from 3pm to 11:59pm local time on game day in the market of each home team.**

**Free Uber account required; to create account, a valid credit card must be provided. Limit one (1) roundtrip ride per person. Not transferable. Not to be combined with any other offer. Not redeemable for cash. Credit excludes tips, cancellation and damage fees which are user's sole responsibility. Scheduling but failing to take ride may result in liability. No refund provided if entire $50 value is not used. Vehicle option determined by Uber; if user wishes to upgrade vehicle option, additional cost is his/her sole responsibility. Wireless Internet access and other fees may apply and are user's sole responsibility. Use of voucher is subject to terms and conditions of Uber Technologies, Inc. available at www.uber.com.

