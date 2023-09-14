Captain Morgan Drops Clues For NFL Fans 21+ to Follow the Captain and Adventure Their Way Through the NFL Season

Whether at the bar, on your phone, or yes, even in an ad, fans can find hidden clues and QR codes in the real world and across social media – from the coaster at your favorite bar to signs at local liquor stores and football stadiums, you never know what could be around the corner. Spot one? Scan the QR code to uncover the hidden clue and run, don't walk to FollowTheCaptain.com to unlock the adventure that awaits.

"Get ready for a season of adventure because Captain Morgan is doing what it does best - spicing up fan experiences," said Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan. "So keep your eyes out for Captain Morgan this NFL season and maybe we'll even catch you in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII."

To help bring these adventures to life, Captain Morgan has teamed up with a star-studded roster of music artists, NFL Legends and cultural icons including Bebe Rexha , Aminé , and Victor Cruz to help instigate adventure all season long.

"Just like I do, Captain Morgan always brings the spice for unforgettable fan experiences," says Bebe Rexha. "Clues will start dropping soon so be on the lookout, you never know where they might lead you!"

The multi-layered campaign will include new TV creative starring pop icon Bebe Rexha, rap sensation Aminé and Super Bowl Champion Victor Cruz who will point out hidden clues for fans 21+ to unlock adventure anywhere they see the Captain. The 15-second spot will air on September 24 and continue throughout the season during some of the biggest NFL matchups.

"Don't sleep on Captain Morgan, you guys - cause cracking a clue could land you a front row seat to see me later this season," said Aminé.

Make sure to visit FollowTheCaptain.com daily, because the first gameday experience will be up for grabs soon. Follow the Captain to the Ultimate Away Game in Arlington, TX on October 8.† Fans 25+ in attendance will get a serious screen upgrade to cheer on America's team from the massive jumbotron, while they enjoy delicious Captain Morgan cocktails, stadium bites and are showered in swag.

Throughout the NFL season, Captain Morgan will curate the dopest fan experiences, including the hottest house party of the year, hosted by Super Bowl champ Victor Cruz. Infused with the signature Captain Morgan spice, this epic night will be absolutely bananas with an exclusive performance from Aminé and special surprise guests.

"In my third year spicing it up with Captain Morgan, I've been waiting for the moment to throw an epic party. You already know, we're going all out," said Victor Cruz. "Want to make the guest list? You know what to do - Follow the Captain. "

Fans 25+ who 'Follow the Captain' will be entered into a drawing for the ultimate NFL adventure - a weekend trip for you and a guest to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas or the hottest party in town the day before Super Bowl LVIII.*

Keep up with @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on X for more adventures ahead. And remember, no matter how you decide to celebrate the NFL season this year, please drink responsibly.

†NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 21+. Must RSVP at followthecaptain.com. Tickets offered on first come-first served basis, while supplies last. Open seating. Travel to/from Game & incidentals NOT included. Unissued/unclaimed tickets not awarded.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Offered only in 48 contiguous U.S. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Must be 21+ for instant win, cooler & wall lit sign prizes; must be 25+ for Super Bowl® LVIII trip & "Captain's Section" ticket prizes. Sweepstakes Period: 9/12/23 – 2/11/24 subject to earlier deadlines for some components of Sweepstakes. To play, scan QR Code on "clues" hidden online/digitally and IRL to access followthecaptain.com, verify age and complete entry form. Limit 1 entry per person per week. For Super Bowl® LVIII trip prizes, winner & guest (25+) must travel on weekend of 2/10-11/24. "Captain's Section" ticket prizes available only in Phoenix Metro Area (for Arizona Cardinals game on 10/29/23) and Greater Los Angeles (for Los Angeles Chargers game on 12/10/23) with QR Code scan. ALCOHOL IS NOT PART OF ANY PRIZE. See Official Rules at website for Sweepstakes timing including entry deadlines, prize restrictions, odds of winning and other details. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY. CAPTAIN'S ORDERS!

Captain Morgan Rum Co., New York, NY.

© 2023 NFL Properties LLC. All NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. Sweepstakes not sponsored or offered by the National Football League.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to spice it up by bringing our flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Cherry Vanilla Spiced Rum, and Vita Coco Spiked with CAPTAIN MORGAN. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contacts

TAYLOR

[email protected]

Sydney Farrar, DIAGEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Captain Morgan

