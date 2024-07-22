CAPTAIN MORGAN SLICED AND REALITY STAR WEST WILSON 'SLICE' THROUGH SUMMER BUCKET LISTS…ONE STATESIDE ADVENTURE AT A TIME

The only thing better than a summer bucket list, is slicing things off it. Enter: Captain Morgan Sliced and reality TV break-out star, on-air host, and sportswriter West Wilson . A proud member of the Fifty States Club, Wilson shares the same adventurous spirit as Captain Morgan, and the two have joined forces to curate unforgettable adventures and memories for fans this summer.

"When I made up my mind to visit all 50 states, I couldn't have imagined the life-changing experiences and incredible people I'd meet along the way," says Wilson. "That's why I'm stoked to team up with Captain Morgan Sliced to help fans discover new places, make unforgettable memories, and live life to the fullest – all while getting one step closer to their 50-state goal."

Now through August 5, fans 25+ can visit CaptainMorgan.com/SlicedBucketList to enter the "Sliced is Better'' sweeps for a chance to embark on a truly epic, bucket list-worthy adventure of a lifetime. Fans can choose their own adventure from a list of options handpicked and curated by Wilson based on his own travel exploits, including:

Slice Through the High Seas of the Sunshine State: Welcome aboard your very own chartered yacht setting sail off the Florida Coast…in true Captain style.

Experience the starried phenomenon in one of the only places in the country where a 'night under the stars' will take on a whole new meaning. Experience the Wild West like West: Saddle up for a Western adventure of epic proportions at one of Colorado's most famous ranches, and look the part as you sail, ahem ride, off into the sunset.

"Captain Morgan Sliced is all about serving up bold flavor and adventure with the simple crack of a can," said Nikhil Shah, Director, Brand Marketing, Convenience Spirits. "We want others to come along for the journey, especially at a time when people are craving travel and adventure. And when it comes to summer bucket lists, don't just check things off—slice through them!"

The newest offering from Captain Morgan is now available nationwide in four award-winning1 malt-based flavors inspired by classic cocktails, including Strawberry Margarita, Passionfruit Hurricane, Pineapple Daiquiri and Mango Mai Tai.

Be sure to follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on X for more Captain Morgan Sliced updates and adventures. And no matter how you slice through your summer bucket list, always remember to drink (and adventure) responsibly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, DC, 25 years of age or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 7/22/24 @ 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 8/5/24 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. To enter, go to www.captainmorgan.com/slicedbucketlist, provide name, city/state/zip code, e-mail address and other required information, select 1 of 3 "bucket list" trips from drop-down menu and then submit entry form. Entry will only be included in random drawing for a chance to win the selected trip. Limit 1 entry per person. 3 Prizes in total, 1 Prize per trip option. Each trip is for winner and 1 guest (21+) and includes air travel, 2 nights' hotel stay and "bucket list" experience. Participation in experience may be subject to prize supplier's restrictions (e.g., signing additional waiver/release.) Unspecified expenses are winner's sole responsibility. ALCOHOL IS NOT PART OF ANY PRIZE. See Official Rules at website for full prize description/restrictions, odds of winning and other details. Sponsor: Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY. CAPTAIN'S ORDERS!

Captain Morgan & Co., Plainfield, IL.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to spice it up by bringing our flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Cherry Vanilla Spiced Rum, Vita Coco Spiked with CAPTAIN MORGAN and CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

1 2024 San Francisco Ready To Drink Competition

