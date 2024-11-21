Captain Morgan Ventures into Fresh Territory with Super Bowl Champion Victor Cruz and KidSuper for the Most Adventurous Collab of the Season

Say hello to your new favorite crewneck. Designed to turn heads, this crewneck is all about making moves with your crew and keeping it fresh, wherever you are.

"I like to push boundaries and take risks, and this collab with Captain Morgan does just that -- with a bit of playfulness, too," said Colm Dillane, KidSuper founder and creative director. "We're all about bringing crews together for the fun of it, and getting to work with Victor, a legend in his own right, made this project extra special."

Starting November 22, limited quantities of the Captain Morgan Crewneck will drop on KidSuper.com . Miss the drop? You're in luck – Captain Morgan is unlocking access for fans 21+ to score the coolest drop of the season. Head on over to FollowTheCaptain.com , and while you're there, dive into a world of hidden clues and surprises because you never know what Captain Morgan has in store as we gear up for Super Bowl LIX.

"Off the field, fashion has always been one of my biggest passions and after working with Captain Morgan for several years, I knew I had to be part of their first-ever merch drop," said Victor Cruz. "And when I found out Colm and the KidSuper brand was joining the crew, I knew we were cooking up something special. I want everyone who wears this Crewneck to feel like they're part of our crew too, sharing in the adventure that brings us all together."

Captain Morgan, joined by Cruz and Dillane, gave the public a sneak peek of its crewneck in NYC, where a massive shipping container landed on the concourse of one of the busiest commuter stations in the world. Cruz and Dillane did the honors of unlocking the chest to unveil their exclusive design, giving passersby the first-ever glimpse of the limited-edition crewneck -- one of the many legendary surprises fans have come to expect when they Follow the Captain.

"We're always on the lookout for new ways to serve up the unexpected," said Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan. "As the Original Spiced Rum, we brought together our own crew - complete with an NFL legend and an iconic NYC brand - to create something that inspires you and your crew to infuse every moment with fun and spark the adventure of a lifetime."

As the adventure continues leading up to and during Super Bowl LIX, fans can look forward to more legendary moments and surprises to drop… perhaps even on the most famous street in New Orleans. Follow the Captain on Instagram (@CaptainMorganUSA) to unlock the latest adventures on the horizon. Now pack your bags, we'll see you and your crew in the Big Easy.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to spice it up by bringing our flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum and CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com .

About KidSuper

KidSuper was created by Colm Dillane. Although KidSuper is best known as artist and designer, Colm Dillane's clothing label, he prefers to brand all of his creative ventures under this moniker. KidSuper is a creative collective that designs and makes clothes; paints and does art shows; records music; and makes films and music videos, all out of KidSuper's Brooklyn space.

KidSuper is a platform for Colm's abounding creativity, and its success has made the artist and designer an unexpected reference in American fashion. Dillane firmly believes that enthusiasm is contagious, and that whatever you do, giving it the utmost enthusiasm will capture people's hearts. "When you are little, you believe you can do anything and that everything is possible – you're young and you're free. KidSuper lives by that philosophy."

Colm Dillane/KidSuper won the 2021 special Karl Lagerfeld Prize at the prestigious LVMH Prize and the 2022 CDFA /Vogue Fashion Fund, was nominated for the 2022 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Award, then the following year nominated for the 2023 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award. He was invited to guest design the Louis Vuitton Homme Fall/Winter 2023 Collection and entered the BoF500 list in 2023.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

