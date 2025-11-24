Captain Pugwash Comes Home to Rye Via New GuideGeek AI Tool for Visitors

RYE, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long time at sea, Captain Pugwash and the crew of the Black Pig have dropped anchor in Rye to take on their latest adventure. Thrust into the 21st century, Pugwash will headline Rye's new tourist information service thanks to a new AI tool that visitors can access via their mobiles. The AI is built on Matador Network's GuideGeek platform and trained on extensive data from Rye Chamber of Commerce.

The new Captain Pugwash AI for tourism by Rye Chamber and GuideGeek. Credit: Keith Warby

Visitors to Rye can now use this AI tool on www.visitrye.co.uk and WhatsApp for custom travel tips and full itineraries connecting them to local businesses and activities. It provides personalised real-time responses to any travel or tourism question — all in the unmistakable style of Captain Pugwash.

The town has been missing a tourist information centre since April 2023, when lack of funding forced its closure. For a town that relies heavily on the visitor economy, this has been difficult. Levelling Up capital funding secured by Rye Chamber and facilitated through Rother District Council has financed this cost-effective solution which has the benefits of not requiring staff or premises and will always remain current.

"This is the first technology of its kind to be used in tourism information in the UK," says Jane Brook, Rye Chamber Chair. "We wanted our tour guide to be a recognisable character, and who better than Pugwash, given our town's connection to creator John Ryan and his family. We are thrilled to have been given permission by John's estate to use the Pugwash character for this purpose. Working with his daughter, Isabel, to explore the original artwork has been a great privilege and we're extremely grateful for her enthusiasm for the project."

A raft of new signage featuring Pugwash is now around town — at carparks and at Station Approach. On arrival, visitors simply scan the QR code and begin to "chat" on WhatsApp with Pugwash himself. Want a restaurant recommendation, or instant information on events in town? He can tell you. Need an itinerary for your family day out? He can do that too. Businesses will be given the chance to display a QR code in their windows or on their counters to ensure that tourist information is readily accessible.

"I'm delighted that some familiar and much-loved faces will be seen on the tourist signage around town," says Isabel Ryan, Rye resident and daughter of the creator of Pugwash. "Captain Pugwash is jumping for joy at being part of a very big adventure in Rye!"

Those researching forthcoming trips can also chat with Pugwash via www.visitrye.co.uk . The website also features a new film showcasing the tourist highlights of Rye and surrounds.

"Not only is Rye the first UK destination we've worked with to develop a custom AI tool on the GuideGeek platform, but Rye Chamber is also the first volunteer-run organisation we've worked with," says Ross Borden, CEO of Matador Network. "Discovering Pugwash and training the AI to adopt his jolly pirate vibe has also been a highlight for us."

The tool is already scaled for future potential uses designed to benefit businesses in town including footfall data capture, push notifications to visitors and as a vehicle for running town-wide promotions.

By adopting this technology, Rye joins other destinations in Europe such as Greece and Germany, as well as others around the world such as New Zealand, Toronto and New York City, in launching custom AI tools with GuideGeek.

This project was made possible as part of the LUP funding received by Rother District Council from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. The AI Tourism Information project is subject to a legal agreement between Rye Chamber of Commerce and Rother District Council. Reporting on due process and proper administration of the grant have been required throughout the project delivery.

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius.

