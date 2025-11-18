Mammoth Lakes Tourism Partners with GuideGeek to Launch New AI Travel Genius 'Sierra'

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers planning a trip to Mammoth Lakes can now rely on Sierra, an AI travel genius that provides instant answers to any travel or tourism questions about the area. Sierra is an initiative of Mammoth Lakes Tourism and leverages GuideGeek artificial intelligence technology from Matador Network.

"In addition to being a world-class skiing destination, Mammoth Lakes has fascinating geological and Native American history, hiking, fall colors, and a thriving community of local businesses," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "Sierra can help plan an entire trip anytime of year, or offer quick suggestions when you've finished a day on the mountain and you're wondering, 'What now?'"

Sierra provides custom travel tips and itineraries in 50 languages, connecting people to local businesses and activities. The personalized, real-time responses are generated by AI trained on extensive data from Mammoth Lakes Tourism, coupled with over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology.

"GuideGeek does a great job of turning our information into quick, clear guidance for visitors," says Sarah Winters, vice president of marketing for Mammoth Lakes Tourism. "When road conditions shift, emergencies pop up, or the area is buzzing with events, Sierra keeps people in the loop with accurate, digestible updates. It helps travelers make smart decisions in the moment — and it takes a lot of pressure off our staff at the same time."

To access Sierra, travelers can simply send a message to the @visitmammoth Instagram or Facebook account, or go to visitmammoth.com and click the chat icon in the bottom-right corner. Try asking the AI for a full itinerary based on interests and budget, or ask it for recommendations on a specific topic like spring activities or the perfect campsite.

"So far, we're seeing the strongest engagement on our website, followed by social media," says Winters. "Visitors are having detailed conversations with Sierra before and during their trips, seeking itinerary ideas in advance and recommendations for things to do while in Mammoth Lakes."

By adopting this technology, Mammoth Lakes Tourism joins other destination marketing organizations (DMOs or tourism boards) in California to launch custom AI tools with GuideGeek such as Visit Santa Monica and Discover Inland Empire, as well as DMOs around the world including those representing New Zealand, Greece and Germany.

About Mammoth Lakes

It's The Real Unreal. From towering peaks to alpine lakes, this stunning destination offers an adventure at every turn. The landscape is truly unreal, with otherworldly geology featuring waterfalls, tufa towers, and vast mountain vistas, all coexisting in one breathtaking location. Whether you're exploring rugged terrain on a summer hike or linking powder turns at 11,053 feet, Mammoth Lakes is a place where adventure has no season. It's as majestic as it is natural, and as incredible as it is real. To learn more, visit www.visitmammoth.com .

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com | guidegeek.com

