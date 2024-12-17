Captain Sandy Yawn, Star of Bravo's Smash Hit, Below Deck, Teams Up With Boatmart To Deliver Exclusive Offers, Tailored Advice, and A Handpicked Selection Of Premium Vessels, Ensuring Every Boater Finds Their Perfect Match

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Sandy Yawn, the celebrated superyacht captain and star of Below Deck Mediterranean, is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Boatmart, the premier marine marketplace in the U.S. As Boatmart's official celebrity brand ambassador, Captain Sandy brings her unparalleled expertise and passion for the maritime world to boating enthusiasts nationwide, offering a fresh perspective on enjoying life on the water.

"I’m thrilled to partner with Boatmart and it’s an absolute pleasure to be able to share insights on how boating can change lives in a positive way," said Captain Sandy.

This partnership sets out to redefine boating for consumers by combining Captain Sandy's decades of maritime experience with Boatmart's innovative platform. The collaboration will deliver exclusive offers, tailored advice, and a handpicked selection of premium vessels, ensuring every boater finds their perfect match. Whether you're a seasoned sailor or new to boating, Captain Sandy's involvement will provide valuable insights to enhance your journey.

Captain Sandy Yawn, a respected leader in the yachting industry, will share her wealth of knowledge through personalized guidance for boat buyers, safety tips, and advice on maintenance and navigation.

See some of the key highlights for the partnership:

Social Content : Customers will have full access to hands-on tutorials, behind the scenes content, and more via Boatmart x Captain Sandy's collaboration efforts. From top boat picks to maritime memories with the captain herself, the social content is certain to be a fan-favorite throughout the duration of this partnership. Follow along on IG @boatmartofficial and @captainsandrayawn!

: Customers will have full access to hands-on tutorials, behind the scenes content, and more via Boatmart x Captain Sandy's collaboration efforts. From top boat picks to maritime memories with the captain herself, the social content is certain to be a fan-favorite throughout the duration of this partnership. Follow along on IG @boatmartofficial and @captainsandrayawn! Captain Sandy 's Top Picks on Boatmart : With the influence of Captain Sandy, Boatmart will feature a curated selection of boats for sale, with options suitable for every type of boating enthusiast, from leisure cruisers to high-performance vessels.

: With the influence of Captain Sandy, Boatmart will feature a curated selection of boats for sale, with options suitable for every type of boating enthusiast, from leisure cruisers to high-performance vessels. Boat Giveaway : Boatmart will host a boat giveaway campaign with Captain Sandy for one lucky winner!

: Boatmart will host a boat giveaway campaign with Captain Sandy for one lucky winner! Captain Sandy's Boating Tips: A series of exclusive content, including videos and articles featuring Captain Sandy's expert tips on boating, safety, and navigation, will be available to Boatmart customers.

"Captain Sandy has so much respect in the boating and marine industry having spent years sharing her love and passion for introducing an entire generation to the incredible world of yachting and boating. Captain Sandy is known as a leader in everything that she does. Having an opportunity to be part of the Boatmart family, provides a bigger platform for her to share her experiences with millions of boat and yacht owners" says Evan Morgenstein, CEO of CelebExperts.

This partnership marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration with more updates and events to be announced in the coming months. Boatmart and Captain Sandy are committed to fostering a vibrant, long lasting relationship and are eager to offer an elevated boating experience to both fans and customers.

To partner with Captain Sandy Yawn, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE CelebExperts