"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 7th Anniversary Pre-Season Campaign Kicks Off

Up to 100 Transfers! 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: 1 SSR Guaranteed! FREE 10-Player Transfer

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be celebrating its 7th anniversary since its release on June 13, 2024. To welcome the 7th anniversary, events will be held as part of the 7th Anniversary Pre-Season Campaign beginning on May 31.

Event Period: Friday, May 31 16:00 until Sunday, June 30 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This 10-Player Transfer can be done for free once a day during the event period for up to a total of 100 Transfers.

One SSR player is guaranteed for each 10-Player Transfer.

7th Anniversary Big Thanks: Freely Selectable SSR Guaranteed Free Transfer

Event Period: Friday, May 31 16:00 until Sunday, June 30 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

In this Transfer, users can select one player to receive for free during the event period.

*This Transfer can only be used once during the event period.

7th Anniversary - World Class Players: Challenger Transfer

Event Period: Friday, May 31 16:00 until Friday, June 14 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Franz Schester, Manfred Margus, and Mario Goethe debut as new players wearing the latest German National Team's kit (2024).

Franz Schester and Manfred Margus possess new Special Skills.



One SSR player is guaranteed on Step 4, and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 6.

*SP exchange enabled with a limit.

Tsubasa Ozora and Taro Misaki Present Campaign

Campaign Period: Saturday, June 1 0:00 until Monday, September 30 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Login to the game during the campaign period to receive a new All Japan (JY) SSR Tsubasa Ozora and Taro Misaki.

*Please note that the campaign period is subject to change.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 6.0+, iOS 12.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official X Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

