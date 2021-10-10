"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Wearing the 2021 Season J.League Official Kits Today!

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League uniforms for the 2021 season.

The campaign will feature Hanji Urabe, Pepe, Leo, Masao Tachibana, and Kazuo Tachibana wearing J.League official kits. All new Players will have Lv. 10 Main Special Skills.

Limited scenarios will be available once a day during the campaign. There are 2 types of stages with different items available. Choose stages according to what you want!

Users can also receive various items by clearing event missions. Complete missions to get Dreamballs, SSR Yuji Sakaki (Pink Tall Defender), Black Ball (SSR)s, Legendary Drills and more.

The login bonus part 1 will offer users various rewards such as SSR Yuji Sakaki (Pink Tall Defender), Black Ball (SSR)s, Dreampot Transfer Tickets, and more. Be sure to log in and get all the items!

Finally, the Dream Exchange will feature uniforms for all 42 teams from the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J1 League and the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J2 League. Try to collect all the J.League official kits and more during this jam packed campaign.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+ * Not available on some devices. Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China) Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/ Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48 Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM © KLabGames

SOURCE KLab Inc.

