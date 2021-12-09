"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2021 Final Tournament Kicks Off on Saturday, December 11

Date

Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 12:30 (Scheduled JST/UTC+9)

Livestream URLs

The tournament will feature live commentary in English and Japanese so viewers can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.

English: https://youtu.be/UQbj6mnkhf4

Japanese: https://youtu.be/UlVyq8AQM7Q

About Dream Championship

The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players 20 years old and above. The tournament will use the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Dream Championship 2021 Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

Cheer on the Competitors with YouTubers!

YouTubers will livestream the Dream Championship Finals alongside the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team YouTube channel from all over the world. This is a great chance to watch who will be crowned world champion live together! Please check out the page for each YouTuber on the Dream Championship 2021 official website ( https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/news/en/211209/ ).

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

* Not available on some devices. Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China) Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/ Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48 Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Related Links

https://www.klab.com

