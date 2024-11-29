"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary Campaign Kicks Off with Tsubasa Ozora Featured in the Super Dream Festival

Nov 29, 2024, 02:10 ET

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Rising Sun Finals Campaign from November 30, 2024. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Up to 100 Transfers! - Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: 1 SSR Guaranteed FREE 10-Player Transfer

Event Period: Saturday, November 30, 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This 10-Player Transfer is available for free once a day during the event period. 
One SSR player is guaranteed.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: Freely Selectable SSR Guaranteed Free Transfer

Event Period: Saturday, November 30, 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This 10-Player Transfer is available once for free during the event period.
Users can select one player to receive out of a selection that includes limited-edition players from past Dream Festival and Dream Collection events.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Super Dream Festival (Tsubasa Ozora)

Event Period: Monday, December 2, 16:00 to Monday, December 16, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This Super Dream Festival features Tsubasa Ozora wearing the latest Japan National Team's Away Kit.
One SSR player is guaranteed on Step 2.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Get Ahead Login Bonus

Event Period: Saturday, November 30, 16:00 to Monday, January 13, 2025, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Users that newly install Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team and accept a login bonus after completing the tutorial within the event period will be given 150 Dreamballs, up to 7 Carefully Selected SSR Transfer Tickets, and more.
By kick-starting the Captain Tsubasa journey within the above period, users will be able to receive up to 500 Dreamballs together with the Beginner Login Bonus.

Worldwide Release 7th Anniversary: Comeback Login Bonus

Event Period: Saturday, November 30, 16:59 to Monday, January 13, 2025, 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Users that have not logged in to Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team since 0:00 on August 1, 2024 (JST/UTC+9) will be given up to 200 Dreamballs, up to 3 Carefully Selected SSR Transfer Tickets, and more.
Be sure to use this chance to easily receive awesome rewards just by logging in to the game.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 6.0+, iOS 12.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: 

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official X Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.

