Captello Unveils World's Most Intelligent Scanner at EXHIBITORLIVE 2026

DALLAS, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captello, a leader in event technology solutions, is excited to introduce the world's most intelligent scanner, an AI-powered feature that transforms how enterprises capture and enrich lead data. With intelligent scanning, users can scan anything from handwritten notes, business cards, badges, resumes, LinkedIn profile QR codes, and much more. Scans pass through Captello's market-leading intelligence engine to instantly transcribe, process, and enrich data. Whether it's a business card, a name and title on a napkin, or a badge from an event that doesn't have an API integration, Captello's intelligent scanner delivers enriched, actionable insights that go far beyond basic data capture.

"Captello's intelligent scanner is unlike anything else in the market. It's not just about capturing data; it's about capturing valuable intelligence. We are empowering our users to scan any legible content and instantly transform it into usable, enriched data. We're extremely excited to bring this revolutionary technology to EXHIBITORLIVE 2026, where anyone can stop by our booth to see it in action." - Ryan Schefke, CEO at Captello

A New Era of Lead Capture: Scan Anything, Anytime

What makes this the world's first intelligent scanner is its unparalleled versatility accessed from a single button. No other provider has delivered this level of intelligence combined with simplicity. Captello's platform, already renowned for its 300+ seamless integrations with registration providers and AI-powered data enrichment, is now capable of capturing and enriching any type of data, regardless of the format or whether the data source has an API, all with a single tap. This means event attendees can bring in anything, handwritten notes, printed resumes, business cards, event badges, and more, and have their data captured, enriched, and integrated with speed and user friendliness.

Unlike traditional lead capture methods that only scan specific items like QR codes or badges, Captello's intelligent scan solution can handle a wide range of data inputs:

Handwritten notes on napkins or scrap paper – perfect for quick networking moments that happen on the fly

– perfect for quick networking moments that happen on the fly Business cards – instantly turning them into enriched, CRM-ready contact information

– instantly turning them into enriched, CRM-ready contact information Badges and other event identifiers , even if there is no direct integration or API connection

, even if there is no direct integration or API connection LinkedIn profile QR codes – capturing and enriching information from professional profiles

– capturing and enriching information from professional profiles Resumes or printed applications – capturing professional details with accuracy and context

Once scanned, the data doesn't just sit there. The intelligent scanner immediately enriches the information with vital details like emails, phone numbers, mobile numbers, and much more, ensuring every lead is fully fleshed out and ready for follow-up.

"The intelligent scanner doesn't just capture data, it turns it into actionable insights within seconds. Our AI-powered intelligence engine works in real-time to enrich each scanned record with data from over 25 sources. We believe this technology will redefine how leads are captured at events for years to come." - Nassir Jamal, CTO at Captello

Experience the SCAN ANYTHING CHALLENGE at EXHIBITORLIVE 2026

To showcase the power of the intelligent scanner, Captello is excited to announce the SCAN ANYTHING CHALLENGE at EXHIBITORLIVE 2026, the premier trade show for event professionals. This interactive challenge invites attendees to visit the Captello booth and scan anything they bring, whether it's a handwritten note, a business card, a badge, or a resume. Participants will receive guaranteed swag (including some of the softest, most comfortable shirts ever created for event giveaways!) and prizes.

The SCAN ANYTHING CHALLENGE Highlights:

Scan anything : Business cards, handwritten notes, resumes, badges, or anything you bring with you

: Business cards, handwritten notes, resumes, badges, or anything you bring with you Instant data enrichment : Watch as the intelligent scanner instantly enriches scanned data with contact information, including email, phone, and more

: Watch as the intelligent scanner instantly enriches scanned data with contact information, including email, phone, and more Guaranteed swag: Everyone who participates will receive exclusive Captello swag, including our ultra-soft shirts

Why Captello Leads the Charge in Event Technology

Captello's intelligent scanner is just one feature of its expansive, AI-powered event technology suite. The platform offers a wide range of capabilities to streamline lead capture and boost event ROI, including:

Real-time data enrichment : Captured data is instantly enhanced, providing a comprehensive profile in seconds using a proprietary 5-layer enrichment engine

: Captured data is instantly enhanced, providing a comprehensive profile in seconds using a proprietary 5-layer enrichment engine Seamless CRM & marketing automation integrations : Data is automatically pushed to your CRM and marketing automation systems, enabling faster, more effective follow-up

: Data is automatically pushed to your CRM and marketing automation systems, enabling faster, more effective follow-up Intelligent conversation insights : Captello also offers AI-driven conversation intelligence, such as sentiment analysis and meeting summaries, ensuring that all interactions at an event become actionable

: Captello also offers AI-driven conversation intelligence, such as sentiment analysis and meeting summaries, ensuring that all interactions at an event become actionable Advanced workflows: Automated workflows enable event organizers and sales teams to follow up quickly, closing deals faster than ever before

What sets Captello apart is its unmatched versatility. From capturing badges and business cards to scanning handwritten notes and even transcribing live conversations, Captello's intelligent scanner enables event teams to turn every interaction into measurable demand.

"Our intelligent scanner elevates this experience to an entirely new level, making every interaction smarter, faster, and more valuable. It's a must-see at EXHIBITORLIVE 2026." -Brad Froese, VP of Marketing at Captello

About Captello

Captello is a world leader in AI-powered lead capture and event technology, designed to help enterprises capture more leads, schedule more meetings, and generate predictable pipeline growth. With over a decade of real-world event experience, Captello is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver seamless, real-time, and intelligent data capture that accelerates the sales cycle.

The platform provides event organizers with an all-in-one solution that includes lead capture, meeting management, digital networking, and engagement, ensuring a higher ROI and better data quality across every event.

For more information, visit captello.com.

SOURCE Captello