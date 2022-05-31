Captioning Commencements with SyncWords

NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords is proud to be the captioning partner for commencement events. Graduation season is that time of the year when people come together to celebrate the academic accomplishments of their loved ones. Now, through the power of live captioning and automatic translation of both virtual and hybrid events, commencement events will get to experience the versatility of SyncWords' captioning technologies.

SyncWords: Live Captions & Translations Provider for University Commencements University Commencement with SyncWords: Benefits

Most universities and schools, if not all, are now organizing commencements as hybrid events with both in-person and virtual components. In other words, a live, in-person event that is also e-cast via an online platform like Zoom, YouTube , Hopin , Webex , live streaming, etc. can now also feature captions via SyncWords' widget.

SyncWords, the Live Captioning and Subtitling Partner for Commencements

SyncWords champions the use of real-time captions for hybrid events for remote participants to fully imbibe the contents of the event. Any platform that is streaming the commencement benefits from SyncWords' technology for a higher level of accessibility.

If you don't have captions and translations in your live video, then these are potential audiences that you stand to lose. People who comprehend better through reading will get that added benefit when watching videos. SyncWords captures the speech live, as it happens, through its captions and translations with high accuracy levels .

SyncWords' Live Accuracy and Scalability

Accuracy is critical for live event production. These accuracy levels are reflected in translated captions in various languages that can also be auto-generated. SyncWords' library of languages for its translation engine already boasts of 100+ languages, and the list is constantly growing.

SyncWords' also offers the latest technologies for ease of access and user-friendliness in hybrid event applications. Now, you can enable these live translated subtitles through QR codes for in-person attendees. These QR codes are customizable based on your brand needs. Just one scan of the QR code will provide a list of languages supported for live translation during the event in question right on a mobile phone or tablet.

Tomorrow's Captioning Solutions, Today

SyncWords is at the forefront of innovative technologies in the captioning and subtitling industry, with a forward-thinking approach. SyncWords believes in keeping all of its users and customers front and center of its productization. With great technology also comes great responsibility to support live events. Therefore, we stand by our live solution with 24/7 customer support and have a dedicated team of technicians available to monitor each and every live event. Our team is there to help ahead of the event, during, and after for on-demand videos and analytics that can help production teams understand who and what languages were followed during the commencement.

Adding subtitles and captions to your videos is a great way to add multiple layers of accessibility, comprehension, and inclusivity . This is true of all video content, whether they are videos made exclusively for social media, TV shows, educational material, or news reports.

About SyncWords

Since 2000, SyncWords has been the trusted leader in closed captioning and translations for virtual events and meetings providing a comprehensive platform and services for both Live and Pre-Recorded delivery of captions and subtitles in over 100 languages. With integrations on Zoom , Webex Events , Hopin , PheedLoop , Hubilo , and many more platforms, SyncWords is captioning and translating thousands of virtual events and broadcasts worldwide. Further, SyncWords' caption automation technology powers thousands of hours of captions and subtitles for broadcasters, OTT platforms, and educational institutions worldwide.

