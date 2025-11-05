SyncWords and Signapse Launch Live Automatic Sign Language for Streaming

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords, the leader in AI-powered live captioning and translation for streaming, today announced a breakthrough in accessibility: full support for live automatic sign language interpretation, powered by its partnership with Signapse. This collaboration is set to redefine how live streaming and broadcasting deliver content to Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences, combining state-of-the-art AI with human-inspired avatarinterpretation for a seamless and highly engaging viewing experience.

SyncWords x Signapse: AI-Powered Sign Language Workflow for Live Streaming

The first rollout delivers British Sign Language (BSL), which is now available for live production use across broadcast and streaming workflows. American Sign Language (ASL) and additional languages are on the roadmap for early 2026, expanding accessibility for audiences worldwide.

Human-Centered AI: Avatars Modeled on Real Sign Language Interpreters

At the heart of the solution is Signapse's AI-driven digital signer, modeled directly on a real-life sign language interpreter. This approach ensures that the signing looks natural, authentic, engaging, and expressive in live streaming contexts, thus avoiding the robotic appearance often associated with synthetic avatars. Signapse provides a library of human-like avatars that content creators can select to represent real signing profiles.

"Accessible tech is moving at an unprecedented pace, driven by both shifts in legislation as well as ever-evolving consumer expectations around personalisation. We're incredibly excited about being able to seamlessly combine our world-first Live AI Sign Language solution within the best-in-class holistic localisation suite that Syncwords offers!", said Will Berry, Chief Revenue Officer of Signapse.

SyncWords' Live Streaming Expertise

From the SyncWords side, the integration combines proven live automatic speech recognition (ASR), real-time video stitching into continuous feeds, and accurate synchronization with the original audio. Together, this creates a broadcast-grade experience that feels seamless for live audiences.

The new solution is fully compatible with AWS Elemental live streaming workflows, allowing broadcasters and streaming platforms to deploy sign language translation without disrupting existing infrastructure. This integration empowers media companies to reach audiences that have historically been underserved; all while maintaining the speed, quality, scalability, and reliability required for professional live broadcasts.

"Accessibility should not be an afterthought. It should be native to every live stream," said Ashish Shah, CEO & Co-Founder of SyncWords. "By combining Signapse's photo-realistic AI digital signers with SyncWords' real-time streaming technology, we're making sign language translation available at scale, globally, and with the quality that Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities expect."

Setting a New Standard for Inclusive Media

This capability opens new opportunities for broadcasters, sports leagues, event producers, enterprises, and streaming platforms to provide truly inclusive live content. By pairing advanced AI with human-inspired digital signers, the collaboration sets a new standard in accessible media that is both practical for production teams and engaging for audiences.

The solution builds on SyncWords' broader mission of delivering captions, translations, voice dubbing with emotion, and now sign language—all within a unified, cloud-native pipeline for live streaming. It also helps media companies stay ahead of evolving accessibility standards and compliance requirements, while expanding their global reach.

About SyncWords

SyncWords is the leading provider of AI-powered captioning, subtitling, and dubbing solutions for live and on-demand streaming. Built on cloud-native infrastructure and integrated with AWS Elemental workflows, SyncWords powers accessibility and localization for global broadcasters, sports leagues, and OTT platforms.

About Signapse

Signapse is a tech company on a mission to make the digital world accessible through AI-powered sign language translation. Using cutting-edge technology and lifelike digital signers, Signapse automatically converts text into British Sign Language (BSL) and American Sign Language (ASL) video, making information truly accessible to Deaf communities.

Built in collaboration with Deaf experts and accessibility advocates, Signapse is setting a new industry standard where sign language is embedded into everyday communication, not treated as an afterthought.

