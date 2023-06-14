Captivate Bio and EverCell Bio partner on Human Cell Modeling Services for Cell and Gene Therapy Markets

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Captivate Bio and EverCell Bio are excited to announce a new collaboration to accelerate the development of pluripotent stem cell derived technologies. Built on the strengths of both companies, this collaboration brings together a shared vision for delivering unique and custom services paired with custom reagents to accelerate research for discovery in regenerative medicine.

This collaboration marks an important development of EverCell Bio's highly customizable service platform, which includes small to large scale differentiation of neural, hepatic, and cardiac cell types. With a team that has utilized human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) since they were first derived, EverCell Bio was specifically created to help navigate the challenges of iPSCs and is built to facilitate the application of iPSC technology. Captivate Bio's experience and approach to contract media manufacturing, reagent sourcing, and customer service, is a natural fit with EverCell Bio's consultative service offering.

"We are thrilled to partner with Captivate Bio," said Philip Manos, Founder and President of EverCell Bio. "To fully realize the varied application of iPSCs, access to reliable and customizable regents is a requirement. By partnering with Captivate Bio, not only can we enhance our delivery of customized service offerings, but together, we can help bring further standardization to the field."

"We are excited for the opportunity to work with the team at EverCell Bio", said Tanya Potcova, Founder and CEO of Captivate Bio. "We believe the combination of our products and sourcing services with EverCell's comprehensive range of stem cell services align perfectly with our mission to empower researchers with the tools they need to solve their toughest challenges in the lab."

Collectively, this collaboration will focus on neural cell modeling, cell expansion, small molecules and proteins, and custom reagent sourcing for drug discovery, clinical translation, and developmental research programs. Both companies will be exhibiting at ISSCR 2023 in Boston from June 14-17, 2023.

About EverCell Bio

EverCell Bio is a highly specialized biotechnology company that provides the most customized and complete pluripotent stem cell (PSC) service solutions to academic, biotechnology and pharmaceutical entities alike. With an advisory team comprised of over 30 years of combined pluripotent stem cell experience, EverCell Bio's service platform combines operational rigor and flexibility to meet a broad range of scientific needs in an efficient service package.

Located in Natick, Massachusetts, EverCell Bio was founded in 2017 by stem cell scientists in order to deliver a high-class suite of human PSC services that are enhanced by comprehensive experience and dedicated technical support. From reprogramming, gene editing and differentiation, to data generation and validation, EverCell Bio aligns customer needs with the most advanced stem cell technology and techniques in an effective process that yields deliverable results.

Learn more about EverCell Bio at evercellbio.com

About Captivate Bio

Captivate Bio is a scientific solutions provider offering best-in-class customer service, high-quality cell culture products, and media manufacturing services to the stem cell research and therapeutic industries. Our current products include classical media, salt solutions, human platelet lysate, animal sera, cytokines and growth factors, and small molecule kits including the very first CET Cocktail pack for those working with MSCs, hPSCs, NK cells, T cells and more.

Our services include product commercialization and distribution for industry partners, custom reagent sourcing (research and clinical-grade reagents), and custom media manufacturing. Captivate Bio is located in Watertown, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.captivatebio.com or follow-on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

