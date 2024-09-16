CaptivateIQ Expands into Sales Planning with New Solution for Revenue Teams

New Solution Unifies Territory, Quota, and Incentive Processes to Optimize Go-to-Market Resources for Sustainable Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ , a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) solution, today expanded into sales planning with the launch of CaptivateIQ Planning , a data-driven tool that ensures territory and quota plans are set up to maximize sales team effectiveness. By combining sales planning with its proven incentive expertise, CaptivateIQ now empowers organizations to take a more strategic, holistic approach to sales operations, ultimately driving sustainable growth.

Revenue teams everywhere are looking to get the most out of their go-to-market (GTM) resources with optimal territories, quotas, and incentives, yet their sales planning processes are still handcuffed by siloed data and manual spreadsheets, making it difficult to optimize those programs effectively.

CaptivateIQ Planning eliminates these challenges by enabling organizations to build and optimize their unique territory and quota plans from a single, end-to-end platform. The solution complements overall Sales Performance Management (SPM) strategy by ensuring that territories and quotas are aligned with broader sales incentives, helping organizations drive consistent and focused execution across the entire salesforce.

Key features of CaptivateIQ Planning include:

Connect and prep data from any source: CaptivateIQ Planning simplifies the data management process, helping revenue teams quickly prepare their data for planning. The solution seamlessly integrates with key data sources like CRM, ERP, HRIS, and more.

Build and optimize territory and quota plans: CaptivateIQ Planning's powerful modeling engine enables users to identify optimal account balance and allocate accounts accordingly. Users can create, test, and refine various territory and quota scenarios before finalizing plans, and make data-driven decisions to yield the best results.

Align teams from a centralized source: CaptivateIQ Planning cuts out the clunky back and forth between sales and operations with a suite designed for collaboration.

"Sales planning and incentive compensation are both critical parts of the sales operations ecosystem, so today's announcement comes as a natural expansion," said Mark Schopmeyer, co-founder and co-CEO of CaptivateIQ. "Businesses are under pressure to maximize every go-to-market resource, yet managing territories, quotas, and incentives across multiple tools and spreadsheets has proven ineffective. We're proud to now offer a solution that streamlines these processes, help our customers drive performance and consistently hit their targets."

Leveraging the company's experience working with more than 800 leading organizations including Affirm, Gong, and Figma to streamline commissions, CaptivateIQ Planning gives teams access to the most advanced, purpose-built software features to transform territory and quota planning.

"Our sales planning process used to be bogged down by a massive, unwieldy spreadsheet, leading to inconsistencies and inefficiencies," said Adam Edmiston, Associate Director, Revenue Operations & Strategy at Bloomreach. "With CaptivateIQ Planning, we've transformed how we manage territories and quotas—streamlining the entire process, optimizing our plans, and aligning our incentives for better results across the board."

CaptivateIQ Planning is exclusively available to existing CaptivateIQ Incentives customers. To learn more, visit this page .

About CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ is the leading Sales Performance Management solution, recognized by Forrester and G2, and trusted by customers including Affirm, Gong, and Figma. With solutions for Sales Planning and Incentives, they help revenue teams automate processes, hit revenue targets, and adapt with business change, ultimately driving efficient growth. It's time to rethink ROI - your return on incentives - with CaptivateIQ. For more information, visit www.captivateiq.com.

