CaptivateIQ Unveils AI-Powered Payee Experience to Transform How Employees Understand and Grow Their Pay

New AI-driven experience delivers real-time clarity, confidence, and coaching for every

commissionable employee

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ , a leading sales performance management solution, today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Payee Experience, an update that brings real-time clarity, confidence, and coaching to commissionable employees. The new capability leverages AI agents to simplify complex plans, deliver interactive explanations, and provide personalized, data-backed guidance to help every payee grow their earnings and companies grow their revenue.

Despite the critical role incentives play in driving revenue, most commissionable employees still struggle to understand how their payouts are calculated. Recent research from CaptivateIQ found that 92% of sales reps say real-time visibility into earnings is a strong motivator, yet the company's 2025 State of Incentive Compensation Management report showed only 52% of companies provide real-time performance tracking and just 50% offer visibility into current and potential earnings, leaving nearly half of organizations without the transparency needed to build trust.

The result is reps constantly reviewing and recalculating commissions instead of selling, costing companies hundreds of thousands in lost productivity each year. The AI-Powered Payee Experience eliminates that uncertainty, turning compensation into a transparent, motivating engine for growth.

"When people understand how they're paid, they perform better," said Conway Teng, co-founder and co-CEO of CaptivateIQ. "By bringing AI into the payee experience, we're replacing confusion with clarity. Now, sellers know what they're earning today, what they're projected to earn tomorrow, and how to maximize payouts. It means fewer distractions, more productivity, and ultimately more growth, all while freeing up admins to focus on strategy instead of firefighting."

Key agentic capabilities include:

Plan Clarity: Interactive statements and simple breakdowns of plan terms that eliminate guesswork. Payees can ask natural-language questions like "What is my quota this quarter?" or "How do my accelerators work?" and get instant answers.

Payout Confidence: Built-in AI explanations show the exact formulas, plan clauses, and audit trails behind each payout, resolving most "How was I paid?" questions before they become tickets.

Machine-Learning Forecasts: Predictive insights grounded in current and historical data help payees understand projected attainment and earnings.

Personalized Guidance: Real-time recommendations highlight how to close gaps, hit accelerators, and maximize earnings.

Enhanced Accessibility: Available across web and mobile, the refreshed interface makes answers and insights just one tap away.

"Now that sellers have visibility in real-time, they're much more comfortable with their commission plans and payouts," said a Lead Financial Analyst at BigCommerce. "We're also able to incentivize them in much more creative ways as a result, since they're actually able to take action on it."

For more information on CaptivateIQ's AI-Powered Payee Experience, available soon for admins and payees, visit our website or book a demo .

About CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ is the leading Sales Performance Management solution trusted by industry leaders, including Boston Scientific, Affirm, and Datadog. By unifying sales planning and incentives in a single, AI-infused platform, CaptivateIQ gives teams the agility they need to navigate today's market volatility. Join the over 800 teams building a path to resilient revenue with CaptivateIQ. For more information, visit www.captivateiq.com .

