CaptivateIQ Launches CaptivateIQ Agents, Marking a New Generation of Compensation and Sales Planning with Purpose-Built AI

New portfolio of AI agents eliminates manual processes across every stage of the compensation and sales planning lifecycle, freeing teams to focus on strategy over execution

MENLO PARK, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ, the intelligent sales performance management platform, today unveiled CaptivateIQ Agents, a portfolio of AI agents purpose-built for every stage of the compensation and sales planning lifecycle. The company made this announcement on stage at Captivate, its annual user conference held in Austin, Texas.

Compensation design and sales planning are among the most complex, high-stakes workflows in business, and among the hardest to automate. Despite efforts to modernize, organizations are still taking weeks or months to turn a revenue strategy into a live plan. According to CaptivateIQ's 2026 State of Incentive Compensation Management Report, nearly half (46%) of organizations now review and adjust their compensation plans quarterly, yet more than one-third (39%) report it still takes one to two months to make those changes.

"Compensation and sales planning have been broken for too long," said Mark Schopmeyer, co-founder and co-CEO of CaptivateIQ. "Sales cycles and market conditions are changing more frequently than ever, making annual planning a thing of the past. The teams trying to keep up are underwater and sales feels every miss. CaptivateIQ Agents collapse what used to take weeks into minutes, so teams can finally move as fast as the market."

Introducing CaptivateIQ Agents

With CaptivateIQ Agents, compensation and sales planning moves from disjointed workflows that teams execute to a connected system that teams orchestrate.

Unlike generic AI tools, CaptivateIQ Agents are grounded in and governed by the business. Built on SmartGrid – CaptivateIQ's real-time modeling architecture – the agents connect compensation logic, planning data, and workflows within one unified system, so every agent operates with the full context and precision these processes demand. Because they work directly with live data, every calculation, answer, and output reflects exactly where the business stands right now. Every action is also traceable, reviewable, and governed, with built-in approvals ensuring nothing is deployed without human oversight.

The portfolio includes three agents, each built for a different stage of the compensation and sales planning lifecycle, working together as one connected system:

The Compensation Builder Agent builds net-new compensation plans, work that has traditionally required deep technical expertise and weeks of manual configuration. Teams can now go from idea to a fully modeled, explainable plan in minutes, with capabilities including plan creation, formula and column generation, and intelligent debugging that explains errors and walks users through the fix.





builds net-new compensation plans, work that has traditionally required deep technical expertise and weeks of manual configuration. Teams can now go from idea to a fully modeled, explainable plan in minutes, with capabilities including plan creation, formula and column generation, and intelligent debugging that explains errors and walks users through the fix. The Compensation Operations Agent takes on the day-to-day work of running live commission plans, replacing the manual effort teams typically spend on payout QA, error tracing, and fielding questions from reps. It delivers instant, trusted answers to compensation inquiries from reps and managers; validates data and catches calculation errors before payouts run; manages approval workflows; and surfaces insights that give admins confidence in every cycle.





takes on the day-to-day work of running live commission plans, replacing the manual effort teams typically spend on payout QA, error tracing, and fielding questions from reps. It delivers instant, trusted answers to compensation inquiries from reps and managers; validates data and catches calculation errors before payouts run; manages approval workflows; and surfaces insights that give admins confidence in every cycle. The Revenue Planning Agent enables leaders to simply describe their strategic intent while the agent automatically builds, refines, and validates the plan, including automatic territory and account assignments, so teams can adapt as the business evolves rather than waiting until next year's planning cycle. Future capabilities will expand the agent to handle the full sales planning lifecycle, from annual planning through in-season change management.

"Each agent owns a distinct workflow in the compensation and planning lifecycle," added Schopmeyer. "This means they can take on the manual, repetitive parts of the job so comp and RevOps leaders can focus on shaping plan strategy, modeling what-ifs, and helping their go-to-market teams hit their numbers. This isn't about replacing the experts. It's about giving them back time to do the work that actually moves the business."

Alongside CaptivateIQ Agents, the company today also announced CaptivateIQ MCP Server, which allows enterprise customers to securely connect CaptivateIQ's live compensation and planning data to any AI tool in their stack.

"CaptivateIQ Agents will meaningfully change implementation work for partners like us," said Bartek Strozek, CEO of SANDS Partner. "In less complex use cases, what currently takes weeks should take days, with agents handling the manual configuration that has historically slowed every project down. Once MCP Server is available, partners will have a real opportunity to extend the platform further, building an ecosystem of integrations and add-ons that gives customers more flexibility across their broader tech stack."

CaptivateIQ Agents are available today in limited beta for select customers, with general availability for both Agents and MCP Server planned for later in 2026. To learn more or book a demo, visit https://captivateiq.com/ai-agents.

About CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ is rebuilding compensation and sales planning for the age of AI. The platform's AI agents are built directly into SmartGrid, CaptivateIQ's real-time modeling architecture, designing, running, and adapting the systems behind go-to-market execution with the speed and precision today's revenue leaders demand. To learn why CaptivateIQ is the intelligent sales performance management (SPM) platform trusted by industry-leading organizations such as Affirm, Boston Scientific, and Netflix, visit www.captivateiq.com.

SOURCE CaptivateIQ