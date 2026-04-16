Companies Are Adjusting Incentive Compensation Faster Than Ever, But Execution Is Lagging, New Report Finds

As organizations accelerate planning cycles and adopt AI, most still lack the infrastructure to execute compensation changes efficiently

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ , a leading sales performance management solution, today published its third annual State of Incentive Compensation Management Report , examining how incentive structures and teams are evolving amid ongoing economic pressure and AI-driven change.

Based on a survey of 200 incentive compensation leaders, the research shows that while organizations are modernizing their approach to incentive compensation, many still lack the ability to execute plans effectively. A large majority (82%) of companies now manage incentive compensation through formal software—up 12% year-over-year—but only 33% have automated their commission process end-to-end.

At the same time, organizations are moving faster. Nearly half (46%) now review and adjust plans quarterly, yet 39% report it still takes one to two months to implement those changes.

"The clearest trend year over year is speed," said Mark Schopmeyer, Co-CEO and Co-founder of CaptivateIQ. "The market is demanding more rapid iteration in compensation planning and incentives, but organizations can't implement changes quickly enough. When expectations move faster than execution, it creates real issues in accuracy, trust and performance."

Key findings from the 2026 report include:

Compensation is being adjusted more frequently in response to market pressure: 91% of organizations report changing their incentive strategy in the past year, driven by budget constraints (58%) and AI disruption (57%).

91% of organizations report changing their incentive strategy in the past year, driven by budget constraints (58%) and AI disruption (57%). Adoption does not equal automation: While 82% use formal incentive compensation software, only one-third have automated commissions end-to-end.

While 82% use formal incentive compensation software, only one-third have automated commissions end-to-end. Errors remain widespread: Nearly two-thirds (64%) of organizations experienced payout errors in the past year, with 93% saying they receive inquiries questioning payouts from sales reps every pay period.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of organizations experienced payout errors in the past year, with 93% saying they receive inquiries questioning payouts from sales reps every pay period. Visibility is lacking: Only 32% of comp leaders are immediately aware of changes to quotas, territories or capacity, and just 45% say their organization provides real-time transparency to their sellers.

Only 32% of comp leaders are immediately aware of changes to quotas, territories or capacity, and just 45% say their organization provides real-time transparency to their sellers. Measurement and accuracy are falling short. More than one-third (38%) do not analyze their compensation program's performance. Separately, 40% do not believe their organization's commissions are calculated accurately or on time.

More than one-third (38%) do not analyze their compensation program's performance. Separately, 40% do not believe their organization's commissions are calculated accurately or on time. AI is reshaping compensation design: 81% report using AI in some capacity—up 16% year-over-year—but only 28% say they use it extensively. At the same time, 43% of organizations are setting quotas based on the assumption that reps using AI will be more productive, with another 41% planning to.

The report also finds that incentive compensation is expanding beyond sales to include functions such as finance, HR, marketing, product and customer-facing teams, indicating a broader shift toward aligning incentives with full revenue performance.

"There's a disconnect—companies are assuming AI-driven productivity when designing comp plans but haven't fully integrated AI and automation into how those plans are managed," Schopmeyer added. "Organizations, especially those adding more departments to incentive programs, need comp systems that can keep pace with both planning and execution."

To read the full report and explore how forward-looking organizations are approaching incentive compensation, including best practices for scaling beyond sales teams and increasing visibility through automation and AI, visit https://stateoficmreport.captivateiq.com/ or register for CaptivateIQ's webinar on April 23.

About CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ is the leading Sales Performance Management solution, trusted by customers including Affirm, Boston Scientific, and Netflix. With solutions for Sales Planning and Incentives, they help revenue teams automate processes, hit revenue targets, and adapt with business change, ultimately driving efficient growth. It's time to rethink ROI - your return on incentives - with CaptivateIQ. For more information, visit www.captivateiq.com .

SOURCE CaptivateIQ