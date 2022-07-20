CaptivateIQ Launches Preview Statement Inquiries to Increase Transparency and Solve End-of-Quarter Payroll Questions for Commissionable Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ , the commission software leader that keeps sales teams motivated and focused on driving revenue, today announced the latest updates to its sales commission management platform. Companies can now customize statements across reps on the same team and enable revenue teams to view and submit inquiries on their compensation based on real-time deal data. These enhancements make it easier for revenue teams to get paid accurately and on time, freeing them up to focus on selling.

Sales representatives can view statements and make inquiries at any point throughout the quarter. This capability gives finance teams the ability to resolve issues prior to payroll and address inaccuracies before the short timeframe typically allotted to the payroll process.

"With CaptivateIQ, we eliminate potential payout issues that would otherwise surface on payday," said Sean Emberley, Sales Operations Analyst at Planview. "CaptivateIQ's preview statement inquiries help ensure that sales reps don't have to wait to get paid if there are payout disputes, which can take weeks after the month closes before they get paid. Questions and disputes are now resolved as they occur throughout the month, which helps our finance team resolve them and gives sales teams encouragement that they are getting paid on time and accurately."

Companies using CaptivateIQ's commission platform are able to reward sales teams for driving business growth. Unlike spreadsheets or legacy commission software, the CaptivateIQ platform allows finance and sales teams to automate the management of any commission plan.

"Taking a modern approach to sales incentives provides a way for companies to align business goals with revenue-driving practices," said Naveed Makhani, vice president of product for CaptivateIQ. "The drivers that motivate sales teams can be integrated and customized for each unique plan. Our new features give reps the visibility and motivation to exceed their targets, which is especially important now as enterprises navigate changes to the economy and workplace culture."

CaptivateIQ helps customers move faster while they make informed business decisions, saving time and reducing frustration. Additional product enhancements announced today include:

Customized statement design for each sales rep: CaptivateIQ now offers customers advanced statement customization with the ability to show unique statement designs for reps on the same plan. This further helps customers present relevant information at the right level of detail to give each rep the desired visibility into their commission calculation.





Advanced permissions for enterprise controls: CaptivateIQ allows for specification of access and tasks based on roles within the enterprise, giving customers an added layer of protection. Access to commission data and enhanced security across compensation plans can be changed and moderated using a designated role.





Snowflake and SQL integrations for improved efficiency: CaptivateIQ has upgraded its Snowflake, MSSQL, MySQL, and Postgres integration functionality to increase efficiencies by allowing customers to build SQL queries, run tests, and debug from one central location. Customers can now view the schemes, table structures, and fields of their source database within CaptivateIQ, eliminating the need for cross tool navigation.

CaptivateIQ provides a powerful calculation engine, easy-to-use interface and pre-built workflows for functions including approvals and inquiries, among others. Sales and finance administrators tasked with modernizing revenue operations can now design, deploy and roll out clear and motivating incentive plans while eliminating the errors often made in repeat manual entry systems. Strong customization capabilities coupled with immediate familiarity have attracted some of the best finance, sales and operations organizations in the world to become CaptivateIQ users and advocates. The platform provides real-time visibility, greater compliance, faster time to value, and — most importantly — peace of mind.

To learn more about CaptivateIQ's products, please visit www.captivateiq.com .

