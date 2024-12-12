CaptivateIQ Unveils Quotient, Transforms Commissions Management for Compensation Professionals

Quotient Is the First Of Many Updates to Come On Captivateiq's Admin Console

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ , a leading sales performance management solution, today announced the launch of Quotient , a redesigned commission admin experience for their Incentives solution. Designed to empower compensation professionals, Quotient streamlines commissions management, saving time, minimizing manual errors, and enabling smarter, high-impact decision-making.

Compensation teams are often tasked with time-consuming, error-prone tasks that limit their ability to focus on optimizing compensation strategies. CaptivateIQ has long supported compensation professionals with its flexible, no-code platform. Now, Quotient takes this support to the next level by delivering a faster, easier, and more scalable experience, enabling teams to shift their focus from tactical execution to strategic impact.

Inspired by its mathematical origins, Quotient symbolizes the "Q" in "IQ," with the intelligent layer ("I") powering the platform's advanced calculations and processing capabilities. Admins can leverage this intelligent infrastructure to solve complex problems and improve efficiency.

The experience is purpose-built to simplify key workflows, including:

Plan management: Simplifies the deployment and tracking of compensation plans with a guided builder, intuitive navigation and surfaced plan insights , ensuring smoother execution and real-time monitoring of performance.

Simplifies the deployment and tracking of compensation plans with a guided builder, intuitive navigation and surfaced plan insights , ensuring smoother execution and real-time monitoring of performance. Payroll processing: Automates payroll workflows, minimizing manual tasks and providing built-in error detection. Teams can process accurate payouts faster, meeting deadlines with ease and confidence.

Automates payroll workflows, minimizing manual tasks and providing built-in error detection. Teams can process accurate payouts faster, meeting deadlines with ease and confidence. User management: Easily configure and manage user access to ensure seamless collaboration across teams. Admins can assign roles and permissions to the right people, streamlining onboarding and improving security.

"The first series of updates in the Quotient Admin Experience are designed to ease the daily management of commissions, allowing compensation professionals to shift their focus to higher-level decision-making and drive more strategic value for their organizations," said Mark Schopmeyer, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of CaptivateIQ. "Looking ahead, we're committed to continually improving Quotient with even more advanced features that will simplify workflows and support the long-term growth and evolution of compensation teams."

To learn more about CaptivateIQ Quotient, visit our blog .

About CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ is the leading Sales Performance Management solution, recognized by Forrester and G2, and trusted by customers including Affirm, Boston Scientific, and Netflix. With solutions for Sales Planning and Incentives, they help revenue teams automate processes, hit revenue targets, and adapt with business change, ultimately driving efficient growth. It's time to rethink ROI - your return on incentives - with CaptivateIQ. For more information, visit www.captivateiq.com.

