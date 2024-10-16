Captivating Luxury Customers with a Neiman Marcus Fantasy for Holiday 2024

The integrated luxury retailer continues to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences, delighting customers beyond expectation as the ultimate gift giving destination this holiday season

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus is kicking off the holiday season with an unprecedented array of luxury offerings. Today, the integrated luxury retailer unveiled its seasonal campaign titled A Neiman's Fantasy, its iconic Fantasy Gifts, and beloved Holiday Book. The retailer's team of Magic Makers will bring the season to life, with world-class service and exceptional experiences including personal shopping, gift wrapping, and Breakfast with Santa.

Neiman Marcus Holiday Book 2024 The 2024 Fantasy Gifts include an 18th Century Royal Family Calèche Neiman Marcus hosted customers and notables to celebrate in LA

"This year's holiday activation and campaign is an invitation to embrace the magic of Neiman Marcus. The storytelling was inspired by the theatrical traditions and folklore during the period that the brand was founded," said Nabil Aliffi, Chief Brand Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Through our comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy, we will take our customers on a remarkable journey that transcends traditional shopping, immersing them in a world of fantasy both in-store and online. We invite our customers to step into this extraordinary realm, where every interaction is an opportunity to experience the excitement of the season, no matter how they choose to engage with us."

A Neiman's Fantasy evokes boundless optimism and child-like wonder for the holiday season, transporting customers into a storybook world inspired by enchanting fables, fairy tales, and folklore. The Holiday Book beautifully expands on this theme with rich imagery and an exceptional assortment of luxury items, curated to delight gift recipients and usher in the glamour of occasion dressing. The fifth installment of the retailer's continuing anthology series, The Achievers, spotlights extraordinary individuals who bring fantasy to life, from crafting exquisite costumes to directing captivating films.

For 65 years, Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts have delivered exclusive experiences and one-of-a-kind luxury items. Renowned for their show-stopping allure, this iconic program has become a cherished part of the cultural zeitgeist, captivating hearts and imaginations year after year. The 2024 Fantasy Gifts are:

Marylin Fitoussi VIP Style Experience: Personalized style experience around Paris , accompanied by Marylin Fitoussi , the costume designer from Emily in Paris .

Personalized style experience around , accompanied by , the costume designer from . Messika Jewelry & Safari Experience : Highly coveted, one-of-a-kind Messika necklace paired with a trip to Our Habitas Namibia, which includes a flying photographic safari with award-winning photographer and filmmaker, Ami Vitale , and a visit to the Messika diamond polishing facility.

: Highly coveted, one-of-a-kind Messika necklace paired with a trip to Our Habitas Namibia, which includes a flying photographic safari with award-winning photographer and filmmaker, , and a visit to the Messika diamond polishing facility. Ginori 1735 Fine Porcelain Experience : Experience the art of crafting fine porcelain with Ginori 1735 in Florence .

: Experience the art of crafting fine porcelain with Ginori 1735 in . Manolo Blahnik VIP London Shopping Experience : Go behind the scenes of luxury shoemaking visiting London as a VIP guest of iconic brand, Manolo Blahnik .

: Go behind the scenes of luxury shoemaking visiting as a VIP guest of iconic brand, . Miron Crosby Celestial Boots & Astrological Reading : Custom boot inspired by the night sky in West Texas , and a reading from the astrologer to the stars, Rosie Cutter .

: Custom boot inspired by the night sky in , and a reading from the astrologer to the stars, . 18th Century Royal Family Calèche : Take home an exceptional carriage dating back to the 18th Century, once owned by the Spanish royal family.

: Take home an exceptional carriage dating back to the 18th Century, once owned by the Spanish royal family. Judith Leiber Couture Crystal Mahjong Set: Inspire moments of play and indulge your love of sparkle with a one-of-a-kind Judith Leiber Couture Mahjong set.

The Fantasy Gifts were unveiled at an exclusive launch event in Los Angeles sponsored by InCircle and produced by Figue & Co with a Roe Caviar cocktail hour, Ginori 1735 plateware, and Mario Luca Giusti glassware. They were also presented to top customers at intimate events in Dallas and Miami. The gifts are highlighted for all to enjoy in the Holiday Book, online, and in-stores. Fantasy Gifts will continue to be celebrated with a halo of activations in Neiman Marcus stores including personal appearances, fireside chats, and interactive events.

Reflecting on Neiman Marcus' rich history of Leading with Love, a philanthropic donation will be made to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation for each Fantasy Gift sold. The retailer is also continuing its longstanding partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America through a point-of-sale fundraising campaign and seasonal hiring initiatives that help graduating Club members begin their careers with Neiman Marcus.

The retailer's Power of One People Strategy continues with a new tradition – the Magic Maker Series. Building on the remarkable success of last year's inaugural program, this associate recognition campaign highlights the many teams that contribute to the ongoing legacy of creating holiday magic, and Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences for its customers across NMG.

For more information on A Neiman's Fantasy, the Holiday Book, Fantasy Gifts and guide guides, please view the info kit.

#neimanmarcus | #NeimansFantasy | #NMFantasyGifts | @neimanmarcus

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based retailer that provides a curated product assortment, luxury services, and exclusive activations for customers in Pursuit of the Extraordinary. We are known for creating the Neiman Marcus magic through exceptional customer experiences including the Neiman Marcus Awards, Fantasy Gifts, seasonal campaigns, and "Retail-tainment" initiatives. Neiman Marcus has a rich history as a brand builder, bringing together the world's top luxury designers and customers to foster a dedicated following for generations. We serve customers across all facets of our integrated retail model including our 36 stores, digital channels, and through remote selling. For more information on the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT THE NEIMAN MARCUS HOLIDAY BOOK:

The world-famous Neiman Marcus Holiday Book originated in 1915 as a card inviting customers to the store to start their holiday shopping. Since then, it has evolved into the ultimate holiday wish list for customers In Pursuit of the Extraordinary. This year is the 98th edition of the beloved book.

ABOUT MARYLIN FITOUSSI:

Marylin Fitoussi is an award-winning costume designer of Emily in Paris. She is known for her vast knowledge of vintage couture and deep appreciation for remixing decades. Her resumé is stacked with a long list of TV shows, movies and theater pieces and has earned a reputation for mastery of her craft. Marylin has made a life of visiting or working in other countries, embracing local cultures, and taking a part of them with her wherever she goes and incorporating them into her work. This package has been created in partnership with Paris by Emily the official travel brand of Netflix's Emily in Paris. Paris by Emily is a travel brand powered by DHARMA.

ABOUT MESSIKA:

Messika has never stopped in its quest for innovate. With its avant-garde designer and exception diamond knowledge, the Jewelry and High Jewelry Maison has managed to attract an ever-widening audience. Focus on nearly two decades of doing excellence. Driven by the desire to create modern jewelry and to make the world of diamonds more accessible, Valérie Messika created her Maison in Paris in 2005. The Artistic Director wanted to shake up the codes of luxury diamond jewelry, long confused to the somewhat outdated symbol of eternal love. An original idea guides her: making the diamond a skin jewel, comfortable, feminine and easy to war every day, just like a fashionable accessory.

ABOUT OUR HABITAS:

Our Habitas is a global hospitality group created by a diverse community of people seeking human connection, authentic experiences and a better future together. Redefining the concept of traditional luxury in hotels, Our Habitas' mission is to change people's lives through creating deeper human connections and to make a lasting impact on local communities through education, employment and the creation of sustainable micro-economies. With homes currently located in Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Chile, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Our Habitas is expanding globally across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia using its technology-driven approach and innovative vertically integrated model.

ABOUT GINORI 1735:

GINORI 1735 has been for three centuries one of the main global brands in the field of luxury and lifestyle, the expression of Italian excellence in pure porcelain and design. Part of Kering Group since 2013, GINORI 1735 has always been associated with great figures of fashion, art, design, architecture, film, and decor. The brand creations represent a blend between heritage and innovation. These include tableware collections, art and living objects, gifts, lamps, furnishings, and fabrics, crystalware and cutlery. The iconic crown that marks the GINORI 1735 creations stands for the perfect merging of craft and art that has always been at the heart of the brand. Based in Florence, the Manifattura represents a unique place, where high-tech technology now supports a savoir-faire that is the result of centuries-old artistic craftsmanship. GINORI 1735 forwards a modern Renaissance, a rebirth and rediscovery of pleasures and art in everyday life. Today, the GINORI 1735 world is shaped by a multiplicity of voices and styles. It reinvests its legacy with the vision of the next generation of cutting-edge style masters, that bring art into everyday life and everyday life into art. GINORI 1735 counts on a distribution network which includes its Florence, Milan, Paris, Seoul and London stores, and is present in some of the most prestigious department and specialty stores in Europe, America, the Middle East and APAC. The brand can also count on important partnerships worldwide with some of the most prestigious luxury hotel chains and among the most refined restaurants. The brand also has its own ecommerce channel that reaches more than 30 countries globally.

ABOUT MANOLO BLAHNIK:

With a career spanning 50 years, Manolo Blahnik is one of the world's most influential footwear designers. His shoes have spellbound an international set of adoring and loyal devotees across the globe. Manolo Blahnik is distributed in 271 doors globally with points of sale in 32 countries encompassing Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, and operates its own global ecommerce platform, manoloblahnik.com .The brand has 21 standalone boutiques including two recent openings in New York, a pop up in East Hampton and a flagship boutique in Manhattan located on the iconic Madison Avenue.

ABOUT MIRON CROSBY:

Miron Crosby is a bespoke boot brand founded in Dallas, Texas with a store in Highland Park Village, Aspen and Houston. Created by sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means, the collection is inspired by the sisters' experiences of growing up on their family's West Texas cattle ranch, and later living and working in New York City. Blending authentic, time-honored production techniques with unexpected elements and luxe details, the collection features cowboy boots designed with a focus more fashion than western. These artisanal boots are made by the most talented bootmakers on both sides of the Rio Grande. In Mercedes, Texas and León, Mexico, master artisans with decades of experience cut, stitch, and last every pair of Miron Crosby boots by hand.

ABOUT KRAEMER GALLERIES:

Kraemer Gallery has been a reference in the world of art for six generations. It specializes in museum-quality 18th-century furniture. One discovers the Gallery through a suite of salons, where the passion for art is shared among the entire family. The world's major museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of New York and the J. Paul Getty Museum, are filled with furniture and art objects sourced from 43 rue de Monceau in Paris. Today, as it has been for 150 years, the private mansion on rue de Monceau, near the Champs-Elysées, welcomes visitors, collectors, and interior designers with a selection of furniture, seats, and art objects, as well as modern and contemporary art.

ABOUT JUDITH LEIBER COUTURE:

Judith Leiber is a name synonymous with elegance, style, and sophistication. For over 60 years, Judith Leiber's incomparable evening bags and crystal minaudieres have been recognized worldwide for their meticulous attention to detail, flawless hand-craftmanship and whimsical designs. Minaudieres from the collection are part of the permanent design archives of premiere museums across the globe. Jana Matheson, EVP, and Chief Creative Officer has been at the helm of Judith Leiber Couture since 2010. Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger joined the Judith Leiber brand as co-owner, Creative Director, and brand ambassador in 2017.

SOURCE Neiman Marcus