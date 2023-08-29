Captive Industry Specialist Amanda Wescott Joins NFP's Risk and Insurance Strategy Collective

News provided by

NFP Corp.

29 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Addition of alternative risk specialist supports NFP's focus on solutions for complex risks

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced that Amanda Wescott has joined the company's Risk and Insurance Strategy Collective (RISC) as vice president, director of US captive management operations. RISC is a specialty practice that provides a comprehensive range of captive management solutions. Wescott's hire reflects NFP's commitment to the captive industry and focus on building specialist teams that help clients solve their complex risks.

Wescott will collaborate with Kara Tencellent and Tracy Stopford, co-leaders of RISC, along with Jonathan McKenzie, head of US captive management operations, to advance operational and business development initiatives. Wescott will assist with the growth and advancement of risk management solutions for new and existing clients, while leading a team of captive insurance professionals. She will report to McKenzie.

"Adding an industry veteran like Amanda will help us build on our momentum in the alternative risk solutions space," said Stopford. "The breadth of her experience, depth of captive market knowledge and extensive industry relationships will help drive growth and enhance our ability to help clients identify and understand creative and innovative alternative risk solutions that align with their needs."

Wescott joins RISC with more than 15 years of captive and risk management experience. She recently served as vice president and senior client team leader at Marsh, where she coordinated the efforts of client services teams, helped guide clients' captive programs and worked with them through the captive formation process. Wescott is an active member of many trade associations and will continue to serve on various committees within the captive industry.

"I feel very fortunate to bring my industry experience and knowledge to this extremely talented and dynamic team," said Wescott. "With an impressive foundation and shared vision for growing the captive practice, we will further differentiate the value we offer to clients, colleagues and industry service professionals we work with closely."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

