NFP Recognized Among Business Insurance's Best Places to Work in Insurance for 2025

For the ninth consecutive year, NFP earned the honor by creating a workplace with exemplary employee engagement and satisfaction

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced that Business Insurance has recognized the company as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance. This is the ninth year in a row that Business Insurance has recognized NFP for its outstanding performance in establishing a workplace where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

"We're grateful to be among the Best Places to Work in Insurance again this year," said Doug Hammond, CEO of NFP. "Our investments in creating a people-first experience that prioritizes wellbeing, belonging and impact are benefitting our employees as well as our clients. We're more motivated than ever to be an attractive option for talented individuals who value growth, doing things the right way and creating a culture to be proud of. Thank you to everyone at NFP who contributes to making this recognition a reality."

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual feature presented by the custom publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group. The group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a two-part assessment of each company's commitment to attracting, developing and retaining great talent through a combination of culture, benefits and other programs that their employees value. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

"We are so proud to be a Best Place to Work in Insurance for the ninth year in a row," said Ginnette Quesada-Kunkel, NFP's chief human resources officer. "Even as we've grown considerably over the past decade, we've stayed true to our values and our commitment to the people who drive our success. We are excited to continue to make NFP an employer of choice and ensure we provide support and opportunities that are attractive to both current and future employees."

The Best Places to Work in Insurance program divides employers into the categories of small, 25‒249 employees; medium, 250‒999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. The ranking, which features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000, will be unveiled in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

"As excited as we are to be on the list again this year, we know there is always room for improvement," said Mary Steed, NFP's chief people officer. "Being a Best Place to Work requires that we show up every day for each other, our clients and our communities to offer thoughtful guidance and impactful solutions. We do this with a belief that we can – and will – be better."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland, we serve a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of.

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.

In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, BusinessInsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at [email protected].

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies," and "Best Employers" programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

