CAPTRUST Adds Mark Wilson of Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. to Board of Advisors

Wilson is past chairman of Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., a 3,200-person engineering, design, planning, and environmental consulting firm based in Raleigh, N.C. He joined Kimley-Horn in 1989. In 1992, he became chief financial officer. As president (2002-2009) and chairman (2009-2015), he oversaw years of strong growth for the firm and its initial ranking among Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," where Kimley-Horn has now appeared 11 times.

"Those familiar with CAPTRUST know that our company culture is the foundation on which we stand and serve our clients every day," said CAPTRUST CEO, J. Fielding Miller. "Mark shares these values and successfully led amazing growth at Kimley-Horn. We are honored to welcome him and his unique expertise to our Board of Advisors."

Formed in 2005, the CAPTRUST Board of Advisors is composed of prominent business leaders from varying fields of expertise, including employee benefits law, technology, marketing, business finance, and the retirement industry at large. Leveraging the Board's collective wisdom enables CAPTRUST to withstand ongoing growth opportunities and enhance its service offerings.

Existing members of the CAPTRUST Board of Advisors include:

Jim Dunn , chief executive and chief investment officer of Verger Capital Management

Jenny Eller, principal, Fiduciary Practice Group co-head, and executive committee member of Groom Law Group

Dave Liebrock, retired CAPTRUST financial advisor and former Fidelity Investments Institutional Services executive

Rob Solomon, founder and chief strategist of Bulldog Solutions, Inc.

Jerry Tylman, partner and founder of Greenway Solutions, Inc.

Charlie Ruffel, executive chairman and managing partner of Kudu Investment Management, a New York City-based fund that takes minority stakes in asset management firms, will step off the Board to focus on the growth of Kudu, but will remain a trusted counsel to CAPTRUST leadership.

"I want to thank Charlie for his many years of service and friendship to our leadership team at CAPTRUST. We are grateful for his expertise and counsel as a member of our Board, and look forward to working with him in this new capacity for years to come," added Miller.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST Financial Advisors is an independent investment research and fee-based advisory firm specializing in providing retirement plan and investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments and foundations, and executives and high-net-worth individuals. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm represents more than $274 billion in client assets from its offices located across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.captrustadvisors.com.

