CAPTRUST Community Foundation Donates $450,000 to Charities Across the U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF), a CAPTRUST employee-run 501(c)(3) foundation whose mission is to enrich the lives of children in local communities, today announced that the organization has donated $450,000 to 45 charities around the country in honor of Giving Tuesday.

In early November, each CAPTRUST office was given the opportunity to choose a nonprofit in their community to receive a $10,000 donation through the CCF as part of the Giving Thanks campaign. The only requirement for participating was that the organization helps to provide food, shelter, or other basic needs to families.

"With the holidays upon us, we wanted to be able to quickly get support to those who need it most in our local communities," said Tiffany Larew, CCF president. "I am so thankful to my CAPTRUST colleagues for coming together to make a real impact in our communities."

The Giving Thanks campaign was made possible through the generous donations from hundreds of CAPTRUST employees. Earlier this year, CAPTRUST CEO Fielding Miller announced that there would be no layoffs or furloughs at CAPTRUST as a result of the economy. Throughout the year, Miller encouraged employees to give what they could to the CCF in order to meet the firm's mission of serving clients, colleagues, and communities. The result was an additional $4.8 million added to the CCF's endowment.

The charities that are receiving a $10,000 donation are:

Fully Equipped ( Uniontown, OH | CAPTRUST Akron)

| CAPTRUST Akron) Valley Youth House ( Bethlehem, PA | CAPTRUST Allentown)

| CAPTRUST Allentown) MUST Ministries ( Marietta, GA | CAPTRUST Atlanta)

| CAPTRUST Atlanta) Central Texas Food Bank ( Austin, TX | CAPTRUST Austin)

| CAPTRUST Austin) Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering ( Bethlehem, PA | CAPTRUST Bethlehem)

Emergency Sheltering ( | CAPTRUST Bethlehem) First Light Shelter ( Birmingham, AL | CAPTRUST Birmingham)

| CAPTRUST Birmingham) The Greater Boston Food Bank ( Boston, MA | CAPTRUST Boston)

| CAPTRUST Boston) Alexander Youth Network ( Charlotte, NC | CAPTRUST Charlotte)

| CAPTRUST Charlotte) Food Bank of Northwest Indiana ( Merrillville, IN | CAPTRUST Lakeside)

( | CAPTRUST Lakeside) Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank ( Cincinnati, OH | CAPTRUST Cincinnati)

| CAPTRUST Cincinnati) United Way of Central Missouri ( Jefferson City, MO | CAPTRUST Columbia, MO )

( | CAPTRUST ) Coastal Bend Food Bank ( Corpus Christi, TX | CAPTRUST Corpus Christi)

| CAPTRUST Corpus Christi) Vogel Alcove ( Dallas, TX | CAPTRUST Dallas)

| CAPTRUST Dallas) Greater Dayton Union Co-op Initiative ( Dayton, OH | CAPTRUST Dayton)

| CAPTRUST Dayton) Integrated Family Community Services ( Englewood, CO | CAPTRUST Denver)

| CAPTRUST Denver) Youth Homes of Mid-America ( Johnston, IA | CAPTRUST Des Moines)

| CAPTRUST Des Moines) South Oakland Shelter ( Lathrup Village, MI | CAPTRUST Detroit)

| CAPTRUST Detroit) Hand2Hand ( Hudsonville, MI | CAPTRUST Grand Rapids)

| CAPTRUST Grand Rapids) Green Good Neighbors ( Green, OH | CAPTRUST Green)

| CAPTRUST Green) Out of the Garden Project ( Greensboro, NC | CAPTRUST Greensboro)

| CAPTRUST Greensboro) Homes with Hope ( Westport, CT | CAPTRUST Greenwich)

| CAPTRUST Greenwich) Our Community Place ( Harrisonburg, VA | CAPTRUST Harrisonburg)

| CAPTRUST Harrisonburg) Houston Food Bank ( Houston, TX | CAPTRUST Houston)

| CAPTRUST Houston) Brother Dan's Food Pantry ( Petoskey, MI | CAPTRUST Hollywood, FL )

| CAPTRUST ) Island Harvest ( Bethpage, NY | CAPTRUST Lake Success)

| CAPTRUST Lake Success) Rockbridge Area Relief Association ( Lexington, VA | CAPTRUST Lexington)

| CAPTRUST Lexington) Harbor House ( Thousand Oaks, CA | CAPTRUST Los Angeles)

| CAPTRUST Los Angeles) Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg ( Lynchburg, VA | CAPTRUST Lynchburg)

( | CAPTRUST Lynchburg) The 30-Days Foundation ( Golden Valley, MN | CAPTRUST Minneapolis)

| CAPTRUST Minneapolis) Mercy House ( Montgomery, AL | CAPTRUST Montgomery)

( | CAPTRUST Montgomery) Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida ( Orlando, FL | CAPTRUST Orlando)

( | CAPTRUST Orlando) The Children's Home Society of New Jersey ( Trenton, NJ | CAPTRUST Doylestown, PA )

( | CAPTRUST ) Catholic Charities Maine ( Portland, ME | CAPTRUST Portland)

| CAPTRUST Portland) Durham Rescue Mission ( Durham, NC | CAPTRUST Raleigh)

| CAPTRUST Raleigh) FeedMore of Central Virginia ( Richmond, VA | CAPTRUST Richmond)

( | CAPTRUST Richmond) United Way of the Inland Valleys – Olive Crest-Riverside ( Rancho Cucamonga, CA | CAPTRUST Riverside)

| CAPTRUST Riverside) Bradley Free Clinic ( Roanoke, VA |CAPTRUST Roanoke)

|CAPTRUST Roanoke) For the Kids ( Salt Lake City, UT | CAPTRUST Salt Lake City)

| CAPTRUST Salt Lake City) Family Services ( San Antonio, TX | CAPTRUST San Antonio)

| CAPTRUST San Antonio) Shepherd's Gate ( Livermore, CA | CAPTRUST San Ramon)

| CAPTRUST San Ramon) Unity Shoppe ( Santa Barbara, CA | CAPTRUST Santa Barbara)

| CAPTRUST Santa Barbara) Vista Maria ( Dearborn Heights, MI | CAPTRUST Southfield)

| CAPTRUST Southfield) Metropolitan Ministries ( Tampa, FL | CAPTRUST Tampa)

| CAPTRUST Tampa) Sussex County Crisis Housing Services Inc. ( Georgetown, DE | CAPTRUST Wilmington, DE )

| CAPTRUST ) Nourish NC ( Wilmington, NC | CAPTRUST Wilmington, NC )

Founded in 2007, the CCF has awarded more than $2.25 million in grants to charitable organizations across the country that help children in need. In addition to the above donations, throughout 2020 the CCF has assisted more than 100 nonprofits through Emergency Crisis Grants and its annual National Grants and Charity of Choice. The CCF is an entirely volunteer organization run by CAPTRUST employees and sources fundraising primarily through employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST.

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.

About CAPTRUST

Founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor with more than 700 employees nationwide and more than $409 billion in client assets under advisement (as of September 31, 2020). CAPTRUST has clients in all 50 states and provides investment advisory, asset management, and planning services to thousands of affluent private clients and institutional investors such as retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments, foundations, and religious entities.

To learn more, visit captrust.com.

