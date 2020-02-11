CAPTRUST Strengthens North Carolina Footprint with Addition of Fountain Financial Associates

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPTRUST Financial Advisors (CAPTRUST) today announced the addition of Wilmington, NC-based Fountain Financial Associates. The team of 10 employees, including five advisors, joins CAPTRUST's wealth management practice, adding $654 million in assets under management (AUM). This is the fourth location for CAPTRUST in North Carolina, including the firm's headquarters in Raleigh, as well as offices in Greensboro and Charlotte.

Founded in 1998, Fountain Financial Associates is one of Wilmington's oldest and largest independent financial planning and investment management firms. The firm was established by Vinton Fountain to provide successful individuals with a personally tailored option for the management of their financial lives. Vinton Fountain will be joining CAPTRUST along with advisors Buck Beam, Brice Gibson, Chris Riley, and Bob Warwick.

"The CAPTRUST brand is one that not only has a strong bedrock in our home state of North Carolina, but throughout the entire country. When we evaluated options for our clients, employees and the Wilmington office, we were pleased to see the answer was right in our own backyard," said Vinton E. Fountain III, president and founder of Fountain Financial Associates. "With more than 20 years of experience serving our clients and providing loyal, objective and experienced counsel, we could not be more excited for this next phase. We believe the best just got better."

"There are many important characteristics that we at CAPTRUST look for when considering having a new firm join our team. Among them is having the strong conviction to act as a fiduciary and put the needs of their clients and the community first. These two traits have been a core part of Fountain Financial Associates since the very beginning," said CAPTRUST President Ben Goldstein. "We are pleased to be able to expand our presence within North Carolina to even more communities and look forward to the great work we will be able to achieve together."

CAPTRUST is an independent, employee-owned firm that provides investment advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, executives, retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments, and foundations. With the addition of Fountain Financial Associates, CAPTRUST now has more than 330 employees in the state of North Carolina, including over 50 advisors. CAPTRUST represents more than $18 billion of wealth management assets and a significant business providing investment consulting services to institutional clients from its offices located across the U.S.

About CAPTRUST

Founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor with more than 650 employees nationwide and $368 billion in client assets under advisement. An employee-owned firm, CAPTRUST provides investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments, and foundations, and comprehensive wealth planning services to executives and high-net-worth individuals. CAPTRUST'S mission is to enrich the lives of its clients, colleagues, and communities through sound financial advice, integrity, and a commitment to service beyond expectation.

