Capture Life's Moments Instantly: C+A Global Introduces the KODAK Printomatic+ Instant Print Camera

The Kodak Plus instant camera line expands with the introduction of this sleek, portable instant print camera, featuring 10MP resolution and smudge-proof, sticky-backed photo prints for effortless memory-making

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodak North American brand licensee C+A Global is excited to announce the availability of the KODAK Printomatic+, the newest addition to their beloved instant print camera line. Designed to make every moment unforgettable, the KODAK Printomatic+ combines advanced features, superior resolution, and travel-ready convenience, empowering users to capture, print, and share life's memories in a snap.

C+A Global Unveils KODAK Printomatic+ Instant Print Camera

Designed for both creativity and convenience, the KODAK Printomatic+ features a 10MP resolution sensor for sharp, vibrant photo prints. Rapid print technology and smudge-proof, tear-resistant photo paper with sticky-back options make it an ideal tool for creating personalized keepsakes or tackling creative projects on the go. Its compact design ensures portability, while a built-in rechargeable battery keeps the fun going wherever life takes you.

"The KODAK Printomatic+ is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality, intuitive devices that bring fun and ease to photography," said Jessica Bitran, Public Relations Director at C+A Global. "With the added features and sleek design, this camera is ideal for anyone looking to instantly create and share vibrant memories in a stylish and portable way."

Whether you're capturing the beauty of a scenic getaway, preserving family celebrations, or adding a personal touch to everyday snapshots, the KODAK Printomatic+ makes it simple to bring your favorite moments to life.

Key Features of the KODAK Printomatic+:

Available in four vibrant colors: blue, pink, yellow and black





10MP resolution sensor for sharper, more vibrant photos

Automatic printing for easy, point-and-shoot convenience

Smudge-proof, tear-resistant, sticky-backed photo paper for versatile photo use

Travel-sized design for on-the-go adventures

Built-in rechargeable battery for continuous fun

Fixed focus and automatic flash for effortless photography in any lighting

microSD™ card compatibility for added convenience and digital storage

The KODAK Printomatic+ is now available on Amazon for $79.99. For more information, please visit kodakphotoplus.com or to receive a media kit review unit, please contact [email protected] .

About C+A Global

C+A Global is a world-class brand builder, strategic acquirer, and licensee, driving the innovation and growth of some of the world's most beloved consumer products, including those from Kodak, and more. With over two decades of experience, C+A Global leverages strategic acquisitions, targeted insights on market trends, state-of-the-art design, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and cutting-edge marketing and logistics expertise. The company's diverse portfolio spans health, fitness, recreation, and technology brands. C+A Global consistently elevates brands to new levels of success. Learn more at www.caglobal.com .

For additional information on these Kodak products, visit us at kodakphotoplus.com , follow us on X @KodakPlus , like us on Facebook @KodakPlus , and follow @KodakPlus on Instagram.

The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Kodak.

