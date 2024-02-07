Capture "The Beatles Experience": Bid on Rare Memorabilia at ANALOGr's Exclusive 60th Anniversary Auction

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 1964, The Beatles' historic arrival in America aboard Pan Am Flight 101 marked the beginning of a cultural revolution. The iconic quartet—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr—ushered in The British Invasion, reshaping music and pop culture. Their arrival at JFK Airport and historic Ed Sullivan Show performance are etched in history.

In celebration of the 60th Anniversary of The Beatles' groundbreaking arrival in America, ANALOGr is thrilled to announce a landmark auction event set for Wednesday, February 7, 2024 : "The Beatles Experience." This preview will showcase a collection of rare artifacts, instruments, and personal items from The Beatles, each with its own significant place in history. This world-famous Beatles collection exceptional items, connecting you with the legendary band, many of which have never been seen before, will be available for acquisition, accompanied by fascinating backstories and insights never before shared. Join us as we unveil these treasures and offer a unique opportunity to own a piece of The Beatles' legacy.

The collection spans The Beatles' journey from their iconic arrival to their solo careers, showcasing individual paths. Items include:

Official Pan Am photograph of The Beatles at their JFK press conference, signed by John, Paul, and Ringo.

Original Plaza Hotel promotional show flyer signed by The Beatles during their 1964 stay.

First official American Press Conference invitation for their film debut, A Hard Day's Night.

Shirts worn by The Beatles during their 1964 tour, accompanied by newspaper clippings.

Paul McCartney's handwritten draft lyrics for 'Goodbye'.

handwritten draft lyrics for 'Goodbye'. Original 1962 photo signed by John, Paul, George, and Pete Best .

. John Lennon's writing desk and chair from his aunt Mimi's house.

writing desk and chair from his aunt Mimi's house. John Lennon's 1965 tweed suit.

1965 tweed suit. John Lennon's original sketch titled 'Dream #2', signed by Yoko Ono .

original sketch titled 'Dream #2', signed by . Limited edition Paul McCartney 1964 Epiphone Texan Acoustic Guitar.

1964 Epiphone Texan Acoustic Guitar. George Harrison's handwritten 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' sheet music.

handwritten 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' sheet music. George Harrison's signed 1992 Customs Declaration Form.

signed 1992 Customs Declaration Form. Draft letter typed and hand-notated by Ringo Starr to Elizabeth Taylor .

to . Ringo Starr's signed performance bongo drums from the mid-1990s.

signed performance bongo drums from the mid-1990s. Brian Epstein's final signed document, transferring his car title.

Four Apple promotional 8 x 10 photographs, each signed by a different Beatle.

