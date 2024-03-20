CAPTURING ISTANBUL'S TIMELESS ESSENCE: SANASARYAN HAN, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, ISTANBUL, DEBUTS WITH DISTINCT ELEGANCE

Urban haven welcomes global explorers to an immersive sojourn of discovery, authentic hospitality, and thoughtful design

ISTANBUL, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the opening of Sanasaryan Han, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Istanbul, situated in the heart of Istanbul's historical peninsula. Istanbul, renowned as a captivating intersection of East and West, is a dynamic metropolis, home to historical landmarks, iconic monuments, and a rich culinary heritage. Nestled in the charming Old Town district, Sanasaryan Han is an urban sanctuary, providing a luxurious respite from the vibrant city streets.

Sanasaryan Han, a Luxury Collection Istanbul - Library

"We take pride in introducing The Luxury Collection to Istanbul, a city renowned as an international hub for both commerce and culture," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of The Luxury Collection. "Sanasaryan Han, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Istanbul, marks a fitting entrance for our esteemed collection, encapsulating the essence of this historic city and embodying the adventurous spirit of global explorers through dynamic design and curated experiences."

Originally constructed in 1895, the neo-classical structure seamlessly blends the opulent grandeur of the Old City with Istanbul's cultural heritage. Designed by Ottoman architect Hovsep Aznavur and commissioned by philanthropist Migirdiç Sanasaryan, the hotel is conveniently located steps away from treasured landmarks such as the Spice and Grand Bazaar, the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia, and the district of Karaköy.

The property has undergone a meticulous restoration, honouring its heritage with a curated collection of artifacts and antiques waiting to be discovered. In the light-filled atrium, a grand chandelier takes centre stage above elegant warm furnishings and large arched mirrors. A quiet, carefully curated space housing a library of books and relics draws inspiration from the property's storied past of supporting education foundations. Displays of handmade ceramic parchment with drawings and paintings are housed in modern glass cases alongside contemporary art installations. The hotel also features a striking collection of monochromatic photographs by Harun Doğan exhibited throughout, capturing the timeless allure of the city.

Soft, elegant design features flow through the 63 guestrooms, including 6 suites with sweeping views of Istanbul framed by grand Ottoman arched windows. The hotel's personalised concerige service ensures that each guest's preferences are thoughtfully considered at every turn. The guestrooms are artfully designed with a distinctive palette of black and cream, complimented by accents of marble and turquoise furnishings. Handcrafted copper accessories pay homage to traditional Turkish customs, while local postcards add a touch of local charm. The spacious bathrooms are inspired by ancient Turkish hammams providing a place of serenity. Tea, a time-honoured tradition in the city, is celebrated at Sanasaryan Han, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Istanbul with each guestroom featuring a Turkish tea set curated by the hotel's Tea Master, inviting guests to savour aromatic tea in traditional glass cups.

The hotel invites guests to discover Türkiye's rich culinary traditions with a distinctive restaurant and a bar that authentically showcase the styles and presentations of the destination's cuisine. Sini, inspired by the vibrant streets of Istanbul, offers a fine dining experience that celebrates traditional dishes, such as a refined Simit bagel to Lakerda and a signature fish dish infused with Mediterranean herbs served in a glass canister. The Library Bar is a lively space that hosts weekly thespian events, expressing culture through various art forms such as poem readings, book presentations, and live performances. The gatherings are accompanied by exquisite cocktails and aromatic tea tastings presented by the hotel's Tea Master, who educates guests on the history, flavours, and stories of teas from around the world.

The Book Meeting Room serves as a venue for both business meetings and elegant social events for up to 80 guests. Featuring high ceilings and an abundance of natural light illuminating the foyer, the flexible space provides a beautiful backdrop for unforgettable moments.

"Istanbul is one of the world's most popular travel destinations and we are proud to showcase the history, culture and traditions for global explorers and collectors to immerse themselves in the city's soul, experiencing it like true locals," said Volkan Ozturkler, Multi-Property General Manager, Sanasaryan Han, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Istanbul. "We look forward to welcoming guests who seek a journey that is both transformative and unforgettable when they come to the heart of Istanbul."

In celebration of the opening, Sanasaryan Han, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Istanbul, has curated the Istanbul package for Marriott Bonvoy members. The package includes a traditional Turkish breakfast, a photographic walking map for city exploration, exclusive tea tasting sessions led by the hotel's Tea Master, a private tour of the Spice Bazaar, and an additional 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per stay.

