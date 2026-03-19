Caputo & Guest Highlights Fully Domestic Mushroom Production and Vertically Integrated Farming

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly look for transparency in how their food is grown and sourced, Caputo & Guest is highlighting its fully domestic mushroom production model, where every stage of cultivation takes place in the United States.

Pearl Oyster House

Unlike many mushroom operations that rely on imported growing materials, Caputo & Guest maintains a vertically integrated system designed to ensure quality, consistency, and full visibility throughout the production process. In an industry where imported substrate materials from China and other Asian countries are common, Caputo & Guest's domestic production model emphasizes transparency and supply chain control.

"Our goal has always been to produce the highest quality mushrooms while maintaining complete control over the growing process," said Jeffery D. Guest Jr., General Manager. "By keeping our supply chain here in the United States, we can ensure quality, transparency, and consistency for our customers."

The company grows organic specialty mushrooms including lion's mane, oyster, and other varieties using sustainable indoor cultivation techniques. The operation emphasizes controlled growing environments, responsible sourcing, and organic practices.

Caputo & Guest mushrooms are USDA Organic certified and grown under carefully monitored conditions designed to produce consistent texture, flavor, and nutritional quality.

The company's vertically integrated model also allows for direct distribution to both local and national consumers through its new e-commerce store, giving customers access to mushrooms harvested just hours earlier.

"Freshness makes an enormous difference in specialty mushrooms," said Guest. "Our new website allows us to connect directly with customers while showcasing what locally grown, carefully cultivated mushrooms can be."

The online store features fresh mushrooms, seasonal offerings, and educational resources for consumers interested in incorporating specialty mushrooms into everyday cooking.

To learn more or place an order, visit www.caputoandguest.com

Contact:

Caputo & Guest, LLC

Phone: (610) 268-3240

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Jeff Guest

Caputo & Guest, LLC

(610) 268-3240

About Caputo & Guest

Founded in 1977 by Lou Caputo and Herb Guest, Caputo & Guest has grown into a national leader in organic specialty mushrooms. From humble beginnings to becoming one of the country's top growers, the company's mission remains simple: deliver unmatched quality with integrity, sustainability, and flavor at the core.

SOURCE Caputo & Guest, LLC