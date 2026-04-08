Caputo & Guest Launches Direct-to-Consumer Platform, Bringing Chef-Quality Organic Mushrooms Straight from Farm to Table

Family-Owned Pennsylvania Grower Redefines Sustainable Mushroom Farming with Manure-Free Cultivation and Local Distribution

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caputo & Guest, one of America's leading family-owned growers of organic specialty mushrooms, today announced the launch of its new direct-to-consumer website—connecting shoppers nationwide with fresh, locally grown gourmet mushrooms cultivated using advanced, sustainable farming methods.

Royal Trumpet House

At a time when consumers are demanding greater transparency, cleaner ingredients, and locally sourced food, Caputo & Guest is delivering a powerful alternative to mass-produced imports: premium mushrooms grown entirely in the U.S., using a proprietary, manure-free cultivation process.

"We built Caputo & Guest on the belief that controlled-environment agriculture can produce exceptional food when sustainability and craftsmanship come first," said Jeffery D. Guest Jr., General Manager. "This platform brings our farm directly to consumers—no middlemen, no compromises."

A Cleaner, More Sustainable Way to Grow

Unlike conventional mushroom operations that rely on manure-based compost, Caputo & Guest cultivates its mushrooms on a proprietary blend of organic oak and poplar sawdust combined with grains—a cleaner, more sustainable approach that enhances flavor while reducing environmental impact.

Grown indoors in highly controlled conditions, the farm produces consistent, high-quality crops year-round while minimizing waste, water usage, and variability associated with traditional agriculture.

From Kennett Square to Your Kitchen

Located in **Kennett Square, Pennsylvania—known as the Mushroom Capital of the World—**Caputo & Guest has been cultivating premium mushrooms since 1977. By growing close to where products are sold, the company delivers:

Exceptional Freshness – Harvested and shipped quickly for peak quality

– Harvested and shipped quickly for peak quality Local, Transparent Sourcing – 100% domestically grown

– 100% domestically grown Reduced Food Miles – Supporting more sustainable regional food systems

"Our goal is to create a direct connection between the farm and the community," added Guest. "Customers deserve to know where their food comes from—and that it was grown responsibly."

Explore Gourmet Mushrooms, Elevated

The new website offers a curated selection of chef-favorite organic specialty mushrooms, including:

Lion's Mane – Known for its rich, steak-like texture and growing popularity in plant-based cooking

– Known for its rich, steak-like texture and growing popularity in plant-based cooking Oyster Varieties – Delicate, versatile mushrooms ideal for everyday meals and elevated dishes

In addition to fresh products, the platform features recipes, cooking inspiration, and educational content—helping consumers unlock the full culinary potential of specialty mushrooms while learning about the role of fungi in a more sustainable food future.

Meeting the Moment: Local, Sustainable, High-Growth

As consumer demand accelerates for plant-based foods, functional ingredients, and locally sourced produce, Caputo & Guest is positioned at the intersection of all three trends—bringing scalable innovation to a rapidly growing category.

The company's direct-to-consumer expansion represents the next step in its mission to make premium organic mushrooms more accessible, more transparent, and more impactful.

Shop Now

Fresh, organic specialty mushrooms are now available for direct purchase at:

🌐 www.caputoandguest.com

Contact:

Caputo & Guest, LLC

Phone: (610) 268-3240

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Jeff Guest

Caputo & Guest, LLC

(610) 268-3240

About Caputo & Guest

Founded in 1977 by Lou Caputo and Herb Guest, Caputo & Guest has grown into one of the leading U.S. producers of organic specialty mushrooms. From its farms in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, the company cultivates a full line of premium mushrooms using sustainable, manure-free methods—delivering exceptional flavor, quality, and consistency for both professional chefs and home cooks.

SOURCE Caputo & Guest, LLC