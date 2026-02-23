Caputo & Guest Launches Direct-to-Consumer Website, Expands Organic Specialty Mushroom Offerings Across 42 States

Now Shipping Fresh Shiitake, King Oyster, Lion's Mane, Pearl Oyster, Maitake and Signature Blends Directly to Consumers

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caputo & Guest, an organic specialty mushroom grower with more than 40 years of cultivation expertise, has officially launched its new direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform at www.CaputoandGuest.com , bringing premium, chef-quality exotic mushrooms directly to home kitchens across 42 states.

Caputo and Guest Mushrooms for DTC Launch

With decades of experience supplying specialty mushrooms to retail and foodservice partners, Caputo & Guest is now offering fresh 2, 4, & 6 lb packs with free shipping, making it easier than ever for chefs and culinary enthusiasts to access high-quality, gourmet mushrooms previously found primarily in restaurants, farmer's markets, and specialty retailers.

The farm to table lineup includes:

Organic Shiitake Mushrooms

Organic King Oyster Mushrooms

Organic Lion's Mane Mushrooms

Organic Pearl Oyster Mushrooms

Organic Maitake Mushrooms

Organic Prime Steakhouse Mix

Organic Wood-Fired Pizza Mix

Each variety is grown in the U.S. on our 100% vertically integrated farm with the precision, consistency, and care that have defined the Caputo & Guest name for over four decades.

"Bringing our organic mushrooms directly to consumers is a natural evolution for our brand," said Jeffery D Guest Jr., General Manager. "For more than 40 years, we've focused on growing exceptional specialty mushrooms. This launch allows us to deliver that same quality and craftsmanship straight to customers' doors."

Due to the perishable nature of fresh mushrooms and temperature considerations during transit, shipping is currently available to 42 states, allowing for 2-3 day fresh pack & delivery from our farm in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The company prioritizes product integrity and freshness to ensure customers receive mushrooms in optimal condition.

Caputo & Guest mushrooms have long been available through respected national and regional retail partners, including Trader Joe's, Albertsons, Price Chopper, Rouses Markets, United Supermarkets, Market Street, The Fresh Market, and Giant Foods. The launch of CaputoandGuest.com marks the company's expansion into direct-to-consumer sales, making its full specialty lineup available for home delivery for the first time.

The new ecommerce platform offers Shiitake, King Oyster, Lion's Mane, Pearl Oyster and Maitake mushrooms, along with chef's blends such as the Prime Steakhouse Mix and Wood-Fired Pizza Mix, all 100% USDA Certified Organic & sustainably grown on a proprietary blend of sawdust and grains that has defined the company for more than 40 years.

To learn more or place an order, http://www.caputoandguest.com/

Call: (610) 268-3240 Email: [email protected]

Media Contact: Jeff Guest, Caputo & Guest, LLC (610) 268-3240

About Caputo & Guest: Founded in 1977 by Lou Caputo and Herb Guest, Caputo & Guest has grown into a national leader in organic specialty mushrooms. From humble beginnings to one of the country's top growers, their mission remains simple: deliver unmatched quality with integrity, sustainability, and flavor at the core.

